High School Football Update for Tonight:Some teams are playing Tonight/Friday and others have moved to Monday(Grimsley at High Point Central Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio 2)

*****Still waiting on word on Smith vs. Southwest Guilford?????*****

We have been ready more and see now that Smith vs. Southwest Guilford will be played on Friday November 9 at SWG….

Dudley says they are playing at 7:30 vs. Western Guilford for the Dudley Homecoming….

Dudley is playing TONIGHT and all Homecoming activities are on…..

Grimsley at High Point Central is on…This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2 with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison…Tune tonight to GreensboroSports Radio for the Grimsley Whiriles at the High Point Central Bison…again all on GreensboroSports Radio 2, with Kris and the DMZ….

@grimsleyfb will play at @hpcbisonfball at 7:30 today as scheduled, per Whirlies coach Darryl Brown.

This game in ON GreensboroSports Radio 2.

Southern Guilford has moved their game vs. Asheboro to Monday night…

Due to the power outages, downed trees and field conditions – the Southern Guilford vs Asheboro football game has been moved to Monday at 7:00 pm. Today’s volleyball match vs Eastern Guilford has been moved to Monday at 5:00 pm with varsity playing first, jv to follow. Thursday’s (10/11) away JV football game vs Asheboro is TBD concerning a possible make-up date.

Northwest Guilford at Page will be Monday at 7pm

High Point Andrews at Randleman is now:Postponed

The Randleman Tigers’ varsity football game vs. TW Andrews tonight has been postponed due to unsafe conditions on the campus of Andrews. Make up date is TBD.

by way of Twitter…

Football-Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford now on Monday at 7pm….This game can be heard Monday night on GreensboroSports Radio…It’s GreensboroSports Radio, your home now for Monday Night Football…Be sure to check out Dennis White, back on Monday night, on GreensboroSports Radio…

Home Game vs. SE Guilford HS- has been rescheduled for Monday, 10/15/18- game time will be 7:00 pm.

· Please note-

· We will still be raising monies for Breast Cancer Awareness- Cheerleaders will be selling wrist bands and donations will be accepted.

· We will also be collecting donations for the hurricane relief fund from Hurricane Florence

· And if youth sports teams can make the game, we will do the Youth Sports Recognition as well.

Volleyball-

· The away volleyball games vs. Southern Guilford that was rescheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday- note game times- Varsity will play at 5:00 and JV will follow- again this is due to SG homecoming and varsity volleyball players involved in those activities.

· The Volleyball Conference Tournament will be played Tuesday (games at higher seed), Semifinals and Finals at Southern Alamance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northeast Guilford vs. Morehead to November 9

Attention Players & Parents: Tonight’s game @EdenMorehead has been postponed. We will now play this game Friday November 9th and JV will play Thursday November 8th

per Twitter…

The Northern Guilford Nighthawks game vs. Person County has been moved to Nov. 9th…

per Twitter…

Ragsdale OFF