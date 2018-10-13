A brief High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Grimsley and Dudley with key Friday night victories/Former Southern Guilford players doing well on the college scene

Grimsley 45, High Point Central 13

Grimsley(5-4/2-0)…HP Central(3-6/0-2)

Next up Grimsley vs. Page October 26…Very good start for the Grimsley Whirlies, with the (2-0) record in the Metro to start the season….Player of the Game for Grimsley last night, on the broadcast from High Point, with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison, was Quan Nora…..Nora with 3 TD’s and 149 yards rushing for the Grimsley Whirlies….High Point Central home vs. Page next Friday night/October 19…..

CLICK HERE for the Grimsley-HP Central game from Tim Nash at the News and Record’s HSXtra Section….

CLICK HERE for Mark Laming at the High Point Enterprise on the Grimsley-High Point Central game…

Dudley 42, Western Guilford 21

Dudley(7-1/3-0) Western Guilford(1-8/1-3)

Dudley at WS Parkland next Friday night…Parkland(9-0/5-0) and WS Parkland topped North Forsyth, 53-13 last night…The Dudley-Parkland game should be for the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship…

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera’s take on this one from the News and Record’s HSXtra section….

High Point Christian 42, SouthLake Christian 14

Bishop McGuinness 17, North Stokes 0

More on the way….

Three TD’s for Najae Davis from Dudley…Dudley super-fan, and former Dudley assistant coach Dennis Williamson, was just telling us about Najae Davis last week and DW said to watch out for this RB just up from the JV Panthers JV squad and the kid got it done…

Three former Southern Guilford players doing quite well on the college scene this season with Reggie Gallaspy running hard for the N.C. State Wolfpack, Ron Hunt catching key passes for the N.C. A&T Aggies and Jeremiah Hedrick having himself a busy season playing LB for the Guilford College Quakers….Hedrick with at least 10 tackles and a very big interception last night for Guilford, as they topped Ferrum, 28-27…Hedrick was all over the field and Guilford slipped past this same Ferrum Panthers team that crushed Greensboro College, 81-0…Kyree Lundy, former Eastern Guilford Wildcat roaming large on defense for the Quakers also, with Lundy getting his share of solo tackles, while Lundy and Hedrick teamed up to make many more tackles for the Quakers…Guilford’s kicker/punter is from Page….Harrison Kiser giving a very strong account for himself as a Quaker kicker on Friday night…Guilford’s special teams blocked two Ferrum PAT kicks that played a big oart in the final outcome of this game….Many more locals getting it done for Guilford, but the three we mentioned were doing yeoman’s work on Friday night..