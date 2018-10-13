A couple of solid College Offers this week for Landen Johnson(LB/LBJ) from Dudley High School

A couple of very solid college football offers this week, for Dudley High School linebacker Landen Johnson….

Landen has seen college interest offers coming in from Catawba College and Lenoir-Rhyne University this week….

Johnson, #21 for the Dudley Panthers’s defense, has other offers, but the words from Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne are good ones to add to ‘Landen’s List’….

Congrats to Landen Johnson, and here’s hoping the N.C. A&T Aggies might be adding their name to ‘Landen’s List’ of college possibilities soon…

Time for the Aggies to join on the fun and make a run for Landen Johnson/LBJ, from Dudley HS…

Landen’s teammate, Jurriente Davis, a fellow-linebacker on the Dudley Defense, is making a visit to Charleston Southern today and the former Hairston Middle School Jaguar, might be just what the Charleston Southern University Bucs are looking for….

You better be looking out for Landen and Jurriente, that’s Johnson and Davis, because it won’t be long before you should be seeing both of them, on a college football field…

Info on these young football players coming in by way of Twitter.com…..