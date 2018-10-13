College Football Today/Saturday and Greensboro College will be hosting LaGrange College on Sunday for Homecoming, at Jamieson Stadium/N.C. A&T home today

Greensboro College Football To Host LaGrange College At 1 p.m. Sunday

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College Department of Athletics has announced the following change to the Pride football schedule.

The football game against LaGrange College that was postponed earlier for Today/Saturday has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at Jamieson Stadium.

Other games up here soon….

Friday night:Guilford 28, Ferrum 27

Tuesday night:Appalachian State 35, Arkansas State 9

**********Saturday Lineup:**********

Florida A&M(4-2/3-0) at N.C. A&T(5-1/2-1) 1pm at BB&T Field on the N.C. A&T campus…

St. Augustine’s at Winston-Salem State(2-3) 1:30pm

Elon(4-1/2-0) at Delaware 3:30pm

Wake Forest OFF

N.C. State OFF

East Carolina OFF

Duke(4-1/0-1) at Georgia Tech Noon

Virginia Tech(3-2/2-0) at North Carolina(1-3/1-1) 7pm

Western Kentucky at Charlotte 3:30pm

Chattanooga at Western Carolina(3-2/1-2) 3:30pm

Louisville at Boston College Noon

Pitt at Notre Dame 2:30pm

Miami at Virginia 7pm