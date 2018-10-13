College Men’s Soccer Final: Randolph-Macon 4, Guilford 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Astruc scored two goals as Randolph-Macon College won at Guilford College, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-6-1 and 3-4-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches. The Quakers fell to 5-7 and 1-5 in league play.

R-MC got on the scoreboard in the eighth minute. Isaac Myers sent a cross in front of the goal that was deflected by the Guilford defense. Astruc then collected the ball and scored. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Astruc netted his second goal at the 65:56 mark after he struck a corner kick. Quaker goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen got a hand on the ball, but it still ended up in the goal.

A little more than one minute later, the Yellow Jackets pushed the margin to 3-0. On the scoring play, Brad Robertson blasted a free kick from 23 yards. The shot grazed off the head of a Guilford defender before crossing the goal line.

The final tally in the contest occurred in the 72nd minute. After a Quaker turnover in its defensive end, Josh Becker scored off a pass from Andrew Gyimesi.

Randolph-Macon had the edge in shots (16-8) and corner kicks (5-2). Winning goalie Brian Breslin collected one save.

Van Kampen notched six saves for the home club. Teammate Abdoulaye Camara recorded a team-best three shots for Guilford.

The Quakers host Washington and Lee on Monday night. The ODAC match begins at 7 p.m.