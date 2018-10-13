Elon Volleyball Phoenix Plays at William & Mary Sunday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Elon University volleyball is on the road this weekend as the Phoenix head to William & Mary Sunday, Oct. 14, for a 1 p.m. meeting with the Tribe at Kaplan Arena.

FOLLOW THE PHOENIX

-Updates for the match will be provided on the team’s Twitter account @ElonVB.

-Fans can also follow the action with links for live stats and streaming listed above.

SERIES HISTORY

-Sunday’s match marks the 13th meeting between the two programs.

-Elon holds a slight 7-5 edge in the all-time series and was riding a six-game win streak before the Tribe snapped it with a 3-2 victory in Williamsburg on Oct. 25 last season.

LAST TIME OUT

-At home against Delaware last Sunday, Oct. 7, the Phoenix took a 2-1 advantage, but the Blue Hens refused to go down without a fight. The visitors kept their hopes alive by forcing a fifth set and earned a 15-13 decision to steal the win from the maroon and gold.

-Kam Terry scored 22 kills and Leah Daniel added a season-high 19 to lead Elon on offense. Terry (.300) posted another double-double with 14 digs and finished with an assist, an ace, and a pair of block assists. Kodi Garcia collected 33 assists and Haylie Clark followed with a season-best 24. On defense, four players reached double-digit digs, led by Maddie Jaudon with 28. Isabella Seman also recorded 14 digs and Clark reached 10 for her first career double-double. Elizabeth Coil and Pavlick both registered three blocks.

PERFECT STARTS

-Under head coach Mary Tendler, Elon opened its 2018 campaign 7-0 for the fifth time in program history. It marks the team’s best start since the Phoenix went 11-0 in 2009.

-The 7-0 streak is the second-best start during Tendler’s tenure at Elon. It surpasses a pair of 5-0 starts in 2010 and 2011.

-Susan Leonard’s 1993 team owns the program’s best start to a season at 21-0. The following year the team opened 12-0 to place second, followed by Tendler’s 2009 squad.

-Kay Yow’s 1974 team started off 7-0 before suffering its first defeat.

ALL-TOURNEY TEAMS

-Jaudon was named Co-MVP of the Charlotte Invitational after averaging 4.92 digs per set over the course of the three matches. She was also named to the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team.

-Kellyn Trowse was also named to the All-Tournament Team after posting two matches with double-digit kills with at least seven digs and three blocks in all three matches.

-Terry was named the Phoenix Classic MVP for the second-straight season after posting a pair of double-doubles against Evansville and Gardner-Webb.

-Daniel earned a spot on the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team after closing the weekend with an 18-kill, 4-error performance for a .350 hitting percentage against Gardner-Webb.

CAA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

-Terry was named CAA Player of the Week for the second week in a row Monday, Sept. 10, for her performance at the Wake Forest Invitational. The Marengo, Ohio native averaged 21.0 kills per set and finished with 63 kills through three matches. Against Georgia Southern, she came within one kill of tying the program record for kills in a match with 32.

-Terry previously earned the distinction on Monday, Sept. 3 after averaging 4.23 kills per set with a .296 hitting percentage in matches against North Carolina A&T, Evansville, N.C. Central, and Garder-Webb.

1K KILLS

-Terry reached 1,000 kills for her career in the first set against Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 24.

-With 1,223 career kills, the senior currently ranks seventh on Elon’s all-time leaders list.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

-Garcia was named one of 10 student-athletes to the Preseason All-CAA Team as an honorable mention.

-It marks the second straight season an Elon player has been named a preseason honorable mention after Sydney Busa earned the distinction and went on to be a First Team All-CAA honoree after the year in 2017.

-Garcia had 1,279 assists in 2017, tying for the most in a season in Elon’s Division I era and the second-most in program history on the way to earning CAA Rookie of the Year.

ITALIAN MADE

-Over Spring Break 2018, Elon volleyball went to Italy to visit Milan, Como, Cinque Terre, Pisa, Florence, Assisi and Rome.

-During the trip, the team visited Lake Como, the tiny villages that form the Five Lands “Cinque Terre,” the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Basilica of Saint Francis, the Colosseum, the Vatican City and more.

-It also battled a pair of professional Italian volleyball teams.

THE SYDEL CURRY LOCKER ROOM

-Between the second and third sets Tuesday, Aug. 28, against North Carolina A&T, Elon volleyball’s locker room was named in honor of Sydel Curry ’17.

-An early wedding gift from her brothers, Steph and Seth Curry, the team’s new locker room has officially been named the Sydel Curry Locker Room. Sydel walked down the aisle four days later in North Carolina.

UP NEXT

-Elon will play a midweek, non-conference match at North Carolina Central on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at McDougald-McLendon Arena.