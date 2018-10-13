HPU WSOC Suffers 2-1 Loss On Overtime PK at Winthrop

• High Point University women’s soccer falls 2-1, on an overtime penalty at Winthrop

• Skyler Prillaman put away her seventh goal of 2018, while Savannah Stoughton and Brooke Parsons each collect an assist on the scoring play

ROCK HILL, S.C. – High Point University women’s soccer experienced a heartbreaker this Saturday, falling to hosts Winthrop 2-1, on an Eagle penalty in extra time. Skyler Prillaman represented the Panthers’ lone goal, pocketing her seventh of the year in the 81st minute.

“I was really proud of the effort that they put in today,” said Head Coach Brandi Fontaine. “I think we came out a much different team today than we did in the last game, and that’s what we needed to help get us going, especially on Winthrop’s senior day.”

Returning from a two-match hiatus, starting midfielder Ashlyn Kearney recorded the afternoon’s first shot on goal, driving a shot from the top edge of the 18. The Panthers outshot their hosts 3-1 in the opening 30 minutes, with starting keeper Emily Lyon being called upon to make a single save in the opening half.

High Point entered the break at 0-0 for the fifth time this year, looking to continue to improve upon the +9 goal differential the program has had in the second half, over its previous eight matchups.

The Panthers controlled pace of play in the second, creating multiple scoring chances out of the break. After an attempt from 25 yards out from Prillaman cleared the crossbar, fellow freshman Lauren Mazich had one of her team’s best opportunities of the day, in the 64th minute. With Kearney sending a through ball to Alex Denny from the top of the 18, the latter’s attempt on net was deflected to the streaking Mazich, who followed with an off angle shot on goal. The Eagle keeper managed to steer the strike away to keep things scoreless, as the Panthers continued to pressure for the go ahead goal.

Coming off the bench, Caitlin Shepherd had a legitimate chance to collect her fifth of the year in the 71st, causing a turnover in the attacking third before sending her shot just a meter wide of the left post. With things still tied at 0-0, Prillaman would be the one to finally break her team’s scoreless tie, hitting the back of the net for her seventh of the year, and the seventh HPU goal scored after the 80th minute.

Senior Savannah Stoughton lined up for a set piece in the 81st, playing a dangerous ball to freshman forward Brooke Parsons, just above the six-yard box. Parsons chested the ball to the feet of Prillaman, who delivered a superb finish into the bottom right corner, putting her team ahead 1-0 with less than 10 remaining.

Winthrop responded just five minutes later however, as a superb individual run of over 50 yards ended in a Winthrop equalizer in the 86th minute. Even at one apiece, the Panthers were forced to overtime for the fifth time in 2018, after posting an 0-1-3 record in the previous four contests. The home side would go on to draw a penalty in the first two minutes of the extra frame however, with the converted PK delivering HPU a 2-1 loss on the afternoon.

>> With her goal against Winthrop, Prillaman has hit the back of the net in four of her last five appearances, collecting nine points during that span of time

>> Emily Lyon is the first Panther goalkeeper to play over 65 minutes in a single match this season, finishing the contest with a full 92 played

>> Lyon recorded a season-high four saves against the Eagles, tying another season-high with 12 shots faced

>> Stoughton’s assist was her second of the year, while Parson’s helper is her fourth

>> HPU’s match at Winthrop was their final road contest of the season, playing its last two contests at the Vert, where the side is 4-1-1 with a goal differential of +12 on the year

COMING UP NEXT

• The Panthers return home for their final two matches of the season, starting with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Gardner-Webb this approaching Wednesday in High Point

• HPU is 10-2-3 against the Bulldogs all-time, winning the pair’s last matchup 1-0 in overtime