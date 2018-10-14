Bronte’s Brace Lifts Elon MSOC Phoenix at College of Charleston, 2-0

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team topped College of Charleston, 2-0, behind a pair of goals from Iñigo Bronte, helping the Phoenix earn three Colonial Athletic Association points on Saturday night, Oct. 13, at the Patriots Point Soccer Stadium.

The victory gave the Phoenix (4-7-1, 1-4-1 CAA) its first three points during league play while also snapping its seven-match winless streak. The Cougars fell to 3-8-2 overall and 0-4-1 during CAA play and saw their winless streak extend to seven games.

The Rundown

Neither team had a shot opportunity in the first 25 minutes of the match despite both squads attacking each other in their own offensive third. Elon eventually broke the shot stalemate after earning a corner kick near the 26th minute. The ball would eventually find the head of John Walden off the set piece chance, but he pushed it just left of the goal.

The game’s first shot on goal came just about 10 minutes later. Elon again was able to get into its offensive third as Bronte took a shot near the top of the 18-yard area. The striker did not get a great touch on the ball as CofC keeper Cameron Smith made the easy save.

The opening half ended with Elon holding a 5-2 shot advantage including the lone attempt on goal. The Phoenix also had the lone corner in the first period, which saw 14 combines fouls and three yellow cautions between the two teams.

Elon wasted no time in taking the lead however as Bronte put the Phoenix on top just 46 seconds into the second period. Marcel Fahrenholz played a ball to Jack Willbye down the right side before Willbye sent the ball across into the penalty area. Bronte was there for the easy tap-in to put the Phoenix ahead 1-0.

Bronte nearly had a brace 10 minutes later after Elon earned a free kick. The ball was sent into the box where Luke Matthews headed back towards the far right post where Bronte was unmarked. The diving header attempt was pushed too wide however from the redshirt junior keeping the match a one-score affair.

In the 67th minute, Bronte made up for that missed opportunity with his sixth score of the season. Mikey Thomas played a cross from the right side that hit the back of an CofC defender. Bronte played the rebound for another easy tap-in to push the Phoenix ahead 2-0.

The Phoenix held the Cougars to just one shot attempt for the remaining 23 minutes of the contest, coming away with the victory.

Notes

• The brace was Bronte’s second multi-goal game of the season. He also had a hat trick at Rutgers on Sept. 2. It was also the Spaniard’s first goal since William & Mary on Sept. 26.

• Matthew Jegier had two saves in goal for Elon and posted his second shutout of the season. It was the 28th career clean sheet for the Charlotte, N.C., native, extending his school record.

• Elon ended the match with a 13-8 advantage in total shots. Four of those attempts came on target while CofC managed two. The Phoenix also blanked the Cougars in corners, 4-0.

• The victory was career win No. 86 for Phoenix second-year head coach Marc Reeves.

Up Next

The Phoenix heads to Boone, N.C., for a matchup against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 17. That game is slated for a 7 p.m. start time.