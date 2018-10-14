Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer One Win Away From Regular Season Title With Victory Over Spirits

Pride Women One Win Away From Regular Season Title With Victory Over Spirits

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.— The Greensboro College women’s soccer team defeated USA South foe Salem College Saturday, 3-1.

The Pride jumped out ahead early over Salem in the ninth minute of the contest.

Freshman McKaley Boston recorded the goal for Greensboro off a put-back shot from Mercedes Bauza to give the Pride the 1-0 lead.

Greensboro scored once more before halftime when Sydney Moss assisted Alexis Chase’s 12th goal of the season.

The intensity picked up over the next 46 minutes and the tension only increased as Chase set up for a corner kick.

Chase drove the ball to the front of the goal, which found the head of Angela Niles. Niles headed the ball over to Sydney Moss, who then put it into Salem’s goal to elevate Greensboro, 3-0.

Salem recorded their lone goal with barely one minute remaining, but the Pride walked off the field still undefeated.

“We don’t want to look ahead,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We control our own destiny and we are really excited because I believe this is the best start to the Greensboro College women’s soccer program.

My only thought is Senior Day against Agnes Scott. Samantha Lopez, Brittanye Morrison and Carleigh Roach-these girls are the foundation of what we have going on right here.”

Kesley Emrich recorded one save off two shots and earned her 10th win of the season in the goal for Greensboro.

Greensboro now turns their attention to Senior Day against the Scotties of Agnes Scott Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.