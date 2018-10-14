Interesting College Football Weekend with some Interesting Local Football Scores

The scores could not be any closer with the Friday night result….Guilford College 28, Ferrum College 27….Guilford blocked two Ferrum PAT kicks, to help the Quakers earn the Friday Night Finish and earn that victory/win….

Then on Saturday afternoon we heard the game with Donald Ware, Al Swann and Billy Covington calling the shots, as Florida A&M slipped past our local N.C. A&T Aggies, 22-21….A late field goal won it for the FAMU Rattlers…A&T scored 21 first half points, but did not scratch in the second half….

The A&T Aggies’ QB Lamar Raynard(High Point Andrews HS) broke the school record for touchdown passes. He now has 61 career TD passes, topping the old record set by Alan Hooker(Eastern Randolph HS), with 59 career TD passes….

A&T was up 21-6 at halftime…Raynard went 17-29 passing for 248 yards and 2 TD’s, with 1 INT….

Dominique Graves was 15-19 passing for Winston-Salem State University as he led the WSSU Rams to a 36-6 victory over St. Augustine’s…Graves threw for 311 yards and the former Eastern Guilford Wildcat connected on one touchdown pass…Dom Graves has been coming on strong as a starting freshman QB, for WSSU….