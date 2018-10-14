Second Half Surge Lifts Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Over Piedmont

Second Half Surge Lifts Pride Men Over Piedmont

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

DEMOREST, Ga. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team topped the Lions of Piedmont College Saturday for their seventh straight victory, 5-2.

Piedmont jumped out to an early one-goal lead before Greensboro was able to even the score in the ninth minute of action.

Following a Lions foul, the Pride’s Carlos Barragan took a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box and tucked it into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

The score then remained the same for the remainder of the first half, as neither team was able to capitalize on some opportunities.

After halftime, Greensboro struck for two goals in the eight minutes to open up a 3-1 advantage.

Gerardo Peraza scored the first goal of the half after a Piedmont defender misplayed the ball inside the box before William Curry collected a loose ball and smashed it home for his fourth goal of the season.

Despite holding on to the two-goal advantage, Greensboro was not done.

Just nine minutes following Curry’s goal, Jordy Briceno took a feed from Curry and found the back of the net for a sixth time the season, extending the Greensboro lead to 4-1.

Over the final 20 minutes of action, both teams found the back of the net one time as the Pride was able to secure the three-goal victory.

“It was a good win on the road,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “We fought hard throughout the game, especially after going down early.

“The boys performed very well in the second half and were rewarded for it.”

Elmer Martinez picked up the win in goal for Greensboro after tallying three saves.

The Pride men will return to action Sunday when they travel to Brevard College at 1 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.