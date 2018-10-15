Chase’s Late Goals Secures Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer Victory Over Agnes Scott

Chase’s Late Goals Secures Pride Victory Over Agnes Scott

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College women’s soccer team blanked the Scotties of Agnes Scott College Sunday, 3-0.

The Pride struggled to connect early in the contest, but in the 18th minute, Greensboro was finally able to find the back of the net.

Junior Mercedes Bauza skated past the Scotties to go unassisted for her ninth goal of the season.

Once the Pride took a 1-0 lead, they began to struggle to beat out the Scotties for possession. Fortunately, Greensboro was able to hold onto the one-goal lead going into the second half.

The ball did not find the back of the net again until Alexis Chase blasted it into the Scotties goal off a corner kick in the 88th minute.

Time began to dwindle down, but Chase made another statement with just two seconds showing on the clock.

Chase booted the ball past the Scotties keeper for her 14th goal of the season to secure the shutout victory.

Senior Brittanye Morrison earned the win in the goal for the Pride.

“It was a good win for the seniors,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We were able to send them off on a high note. These girls put in the work over the last four years and they helped me build this team.

“Right now, our only focus is on Meredith on Wednesday. I have confidence in my group and hopefully we will get the win.”

The Pride now turn their attention to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. match against USA South foe Meredith College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.