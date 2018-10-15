College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford’s Mishoe Takes Share of Lead at Golfweek Invite
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College junior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) fired a three-under-par 68 Monday and moved into a share of the individual lead at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational. Mishoe’s four-under 138 after 36 holes shares the top spot on the 90-man leaderboard with Huntingdon College’s Stephen Shepherd and Southwestern University’s Sutherland Stith.
Top-ranked Emory University maintained its lead in the 16-team standings despite shooting an eight-over 292 Tuesday at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort’s Raven Course. The Eagles’ lead dwindled to six strokes over second-place Huntingdon after the Hawks notched Tuesday’s low team score (281, 3 under). Southwestern, which stood second after Sunday’s first round, slipped into third place at 574, 10 strokes behind Emory. Mishoe helped Guilford climb three positions into a share of fourth place with defending national champion Methodist University at 579.
The Quakers’ 288 Monday marked the second round’s third-lowest score on the par-71, 6,659-yard layout. Mishoe led the way with five of the Quakers’ 13 birdies. In addition to Mishoe’s fine round, teammate Josh Hill also turned in a three-under 68, which vaulted him 26 spots into a share of 10th place at 142 (E). Hill had four birdies and just one bogey Monday. Teammate Kell Graham carried a one-over-par second round into the 17th hole before making a quadruple-bogey nine. He finished with a round of 76 (+5), matching teammate Addison Manring’s (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) Monday score. Guilford’s sophomore Jack Lee shot 79 in the second round and shares 55th place at 152 (+10).
The 54-hole tournament features 11 teams ranked 25th or higher in the current Bushnell /Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll. Tuesday’s final round starts at 7:30 a.m. Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers tee off at 8:15 a.m.
