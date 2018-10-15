Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/15-10/20/18:Football Monday/Tonight Home vs. SEG/Away on Friday vs. Southern Alamance H S

10/15/18 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford High School

10/15/18 Monday Soccer JV Boys A 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School

10/15/18 Monday Football V Boys H 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tackle Cancer / Youth Sports Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/15/18 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 7:00 PM Southern Guilford High School

10/16/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls N/A TBA All Conference and Seeding Meeting Hagan Stone Park

10/16/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE 1st Round Conference Tournament @ higher seed

10/16/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A 4:30 PM Conference Championship Meet hosted by SEG Hagan Stone Park

10/16/18 Tuesday N/A 5:00 PM MS Football vs. Western Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/16/18 Tuesday N/A 7:00 PM Parent / Athlete / Coach Meeting EG Auditorium

10/17/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE 2nd Round Conference Tournament @ TBA

10/17/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance Senior Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/18/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE 3rd Round Conference Tournament @ TBA

10/18/18 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Southern Alamance Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/19/18 Friday Tennis V Girls A 1:00 PM Individual State Playoffs- Regionals Les Myers Park TBA

10/19/18 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Southern Alamance

10/19/18 Friday Cross Country V Boys-Girls N/A 9:00 PM Cross Country Reporting Deadline

10/20/18 Saturday Tennis V Girls A TBA Individual State Playoffs- Regionals Les Myers Park

Eastern Guilford High School will continue in participating in the NCHSAA Hurricane Relief Efforts from Oct. 1 thru Oct. 19.

We will be collecting donations in the front office daily and at all home contest. At the end of the campaign, Eastern Guilford High School will forward all donation NCHSAA, which will act as a clearinghouse. All money will be divided and sent to Local Education Agencies in the counties that have been designated as disaster areas and were federally approved for individual assistance.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors has approved matching funds up to $25,000 to add to the money collected during the drive by member schools for Hurricane Florence Relief Games. Funds distributed to affected LEA’s would be available to help member schools as determined by local school administrators.

FOOTBALL GAME ON MONDAY NIGHT-

Youth Sports Night- if teams are able to attend, we will still recognize our youth sports teams on Monday night.

Reminder- the football game on Monday night is Eastern Guilford’s annual breast cancer awareness football game-

Donations will be taken at the game Monday- please bring monies to donate to the cause.

Cheerleaders will be selling “Tackle Breast Cancer” wrist bands at school and at the game-

All funds will go to the Alight Foundation- see more about Alight at www.alightfoundation.org.

We encourage you to also wear your “Pink” on Monday and Monday night in honor and support of all that have been impacted by breast cancer.

More details will be sent out later this week on the donations.

VOLLEYBALL-

The conference tournament has been moved to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday-

The last regular season games are to be played tomorrow

Parings for the conference tournament will be posted late tomorrow night.

The parent / athlete preseason eligibility meetings for winter sports are scheduled on the dates listed below. Meeting start time will be 7:00 pm in the auditorium.

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Please remember that any student that is trying out for a winter sport must attend one of the parent / athlete eligibility meetings and complete all required paperwork before being allowed to try out for the sport.

Feel free to pass out the attachment to any that need it- all info needed for parent / athlete eligibility meetings.

If you have any questions, please see Coach Hackett or one of the winter sport coaches.