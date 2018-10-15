Elon Football Phoenix Checks in at No. 11 in Both Polls This Week

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football checked in at No. 11 in both the STATS FCS Poll and AFCA Coaches Poll on Monday, Oct. 15.

STATS FCS Poll | AFCA Poll

In the STATS poll, Elon picked up 2,324 votes and stands between No. 10 UC Davis and No. 12 Wofford. In the AFCA poll, the Phoenix earned 346 points and is between No. 10 Sam Houston State and No. 12 Wofford.

Elon remains the highest ranked team in the state of North Carolina at No. 11 and is the second-highest ranked team in CAA Football. This week, the CAA is represented in the STATS poll by James Madison (No. 5), Elon, Towson (No. 13), Maine (No. 16), Stony Brook (No. 18), Rhode Island (No. 22) and Delaware (No. 24). In the AFCA poll, CAA teams are James Madison (No. 5), Elon, Towson (No. 14), Stony Brook (No. 17), Maine (No. 20), Rhode Island (No. 23) and Delaware (No. 25) with Villanova also receiving votes.

The Phoenix will start a three-game homestand this weekend with Richmond coming to town on Saturday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.