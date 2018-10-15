Elon Men’s Golf to Host Fourth Annual Phoenix Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s golf team will host its fourth annual Elon Phoenix Invitational this Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 15-16, at Alamance Country Club. The opening round is scheduled to begin on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The first day will be 36 holes of continuous play.

“We’re excited to host the fourth annual Elon Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club,” said head coach Don Hill. “We have a great golf course, we have a great field, and we also have a great opportunity to compete this week. I fully expect us to rise to the challenge.”

Including Elon, a total of 16 schools will play in the tournament. The Phoenix will field a team of five with six players competing as individuals. Other schools competing as teams include High Point, Drexel, Delaware, Gardner-Webb, Presbyterian, Radford, Towson, LaSalle, Longwood, Morehead State, George Washington, Wofford, Charleston Southern, Ohio, and Temple.

The final round will start on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and tee times will be based on scores from the first two rounds on Monday. Admission to the tournament is free to the public. For more information on Alamance Country Club, please visit their website at www.alamancecountryclub.com.

LINEUPS

Elon will have all 11 of its golfers on the roster compete in the Phoenix Invitational. Below are the lineups for this year’s tournament:

Elon – Team Lineup

1. William Harwood

2. Quade Lukes

3. Philip Loeb

4. Max Ferrari

5. Josef Dransfeld

Elon Individuals

Dustin Blank

Dawson Daniels

Cristian Del Vecchio

Will Frodigh

Graham Hutchinson

Steven Segrist

ABOUT THE PHOENIX

The Phoenix returns seven golfers from last season with four additions for 2018-19. Elon has played in three tournaments this fall and opened its season at The Invitational at the Ocean Course, hosted by College of Charleston on Kiawah Island, S.C. on Sept. 9-10. Harwood shot a three under-par 69 to jump 34 spots into a top-10 finish individually. He made six birdies in the final round to claim his seventh top-10 finish of his career. His round of 69 was just three strokes off his career-low round of 66. As a team, the Phoenix placed 10th overall (312-295–607) as the final round was cancelled due to unexpected weather.

Elon played at Davidson’s River Run Collegiate on Sept. 24-25, where the Phoenix also finished 10th (298-307-300–905). The team last competed in the Hummingbird Intercollegiate, hosted by Western Carolina on Oct. 1-2.

LAST TIME AT THE PHOENIX INVITATIONAL

The Phoenix (284-274-283–841) posted a one-under par round to earn a four-stroke win in last year’s Phoenix Invitational. Elon’s 11 under-par 841 was the fourth lowest 54-hole total in the program’s Division I history since 1999. Elon second’s team, Elon B Team, also had a strong finish, carding a two under-par 282 to finish ninth.

Harwood paced the Phoenix finishing in a tie for fourth place individually while achieving some new career-bests. He set new career-bests in 54-hole score (207), score to par (-6), 36-hole low (137), and posted his lowest round of 66. Harwood’s placement was his second-career top-five finish and first since winning the Pinehurst Intercollegiate during the spring of 2017. Elon had a total of six players earn top-20 finishes at Alamance Country Club and three finished in the top-15.