Elon Volleyball Earns 3-1 Win at William & Mary Sunday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Elon University volleyball got back into the winner’s column with a 3-1 CAA victory over William & Mary Sunday, Oct. 14, at Kaplan Arena.

RESULTS

“We had a lot of energy today from both the players on the court and on the sideline,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “I liked how we were confident and made plays to finish out those last three sets. We look to keep that confidence going against N.C. Central on Wednesday.”

With the win, the Phoenix improves to 9-9 overall with a 1-6 record in league play. The Tribe drops its third match in a row to fall to 5-11, 1-6.

THE RUNDOWN

The maroon and gold built a 7-2 advantage early in set one and led most of the way until W&M pulled even at 15-all. Elon went back up with an 8-2 swing, but the hosts responded with eight unanswered points to steal the set.

The Phoenix again led for most of set two before the Tribe fought back to 16-all. Down 22-20, Elon earned five straight to pull even in the match. Set three went back-and-forth the whole way, but a pair of kills and a W&M attack error gave Elon another 25-22 decision.

In the final set, the Phoenix went up 7-3 early with six unanswered. The Tribe wrestled back the lead with an 8-0 run but was unable to hold it. The teams traded control until an Elon attack error knotted the score at 23. Nori Thomas then scored a kill and W&M committed an attack error as the Phoenix secured the 3-1 final.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Kellyn Trowse scored a team-high 15 kills with 11 digs for her first career double-double. The Tampa, Fla. native added a block assist to her totals. Also reaching double-digit kills were Thomas with a season-high 14 and Kam Terry with 12. Kodi Garcia added 34 assists and served five aces, while Isabella Seman served six. Maddie Jaudon recorded 20 digs, and Elizabeth Coil and Thomas combined for 11 blocks.

NOTES

-Elon now holds an 8-5 lead in the all-time series and has won seven of the past eight meetings.

-As a team, the Phoenix scored more points (72-68), served more aces (12-3), and recorded more blocks (12-10).

-Elon’s 12 blocks and 12 aces are team highs this season.

-Seman celebrated her birthday on Sunday. The sophomore out of Pittsburgh, Pa. set season highs with a kill, three assists, seven points, and six aces.

-Garcia passed 1,800 career assists on the day and now has 1,817. She has reached 30 or more assists 10 times this season, including three of the past four matches.

UP NEXT.

The Phoenix have a short turnaround as the team plays a midweek non-conference match against the Lady Eagles this Wednesday, Oct. 17, in Durham, N.C. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena.