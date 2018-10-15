Elon Women’s Cross Country Ranked in USTFCCCA Regional Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Coming off earning a team title at the ECU Pirate Invitational, the Elon University women’s cross country team earned a spot in this week’s US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Regional Poll as announced by the organization on Monday, Oct. 15.

USTFCCCA Regional Rankings

The Phoenix returns to the regional rankings at 13th overall after not being ranked in the Southeast poll all season. Elon last made the cut in the regional rankings last season at No. 12 in the opening week poll. Elon was also the lone team from the Colonial Athletic Association ranked in the Southeast Region this week.

Elon won the team title at the ECU Pirate Invitational last Friday, Oct. 12, and posted 40 points to edge out host East Carolina for the championship. Senior Coralea Geraniotis led the charge once again for the Phoenix as she finished third overall with a new personal-record time of 21:18.09. Melissa Anastasakis joined her in the top-10 for Elon with her seventh-place finish and her time of 21:44.63 – also a new PR for the Hillsdale, Ontario, native. Chelsea Smith also finished in the top-10 for the Phoenix women as the Toms River, N.J., native ran a time of 21:51.3 – a new personal-record by nearly a minute – while finishing ninth.

The Phoenix is back in action next Friday, Oct. 26, for the 2018 CAA Cross Country Championships hosted by Hofstra University.