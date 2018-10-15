High School Football on Monday Night with your Finals:SEG making a statement for a Conference Championship tonight

JV Football:Southwest Guilford JV 25 Smith JV 6

SWG(6-0)

Night Varsity Football:

Southeast Guilford 37, Eastern Guilford 24

SEG(7-1/3-0)/EG(6-2/3-1)

SEG home vs. Souuthern Guilford on Friday night…Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance on Friday night..

SEG led Eastern 30-7 at halftime and then EG responded/reacted after the intermission and EG won the second half 17-7, but way too many turnovers by EG with at least three INT’s and most of those picks led to SEG points…Ryan Douglas, from SEG with a very solid football game running the controls at QB, for SEG…Douglas with two touchdowns running the ball and at least two TD passes…Favorite targets for Douglas tonight were Adam Douglas, Octavious Benton and Jalen Stockham….Ryan Douglas is making a strong run now for Guilford County Player of the Year….He is the true leader of the Southeast Guilford Falcons…The SEG offense and the SEG defense were really clicking tonight, especially in the first half at Eastern Guilford….Brett Shreve, Quantez, Mansfield, Kyree Burns, Chad Stephens, Justin Fleming, Jalen Stockham, Johnny King and all playing well on the SEG ‘D’….Douglas(Ryan), is playing more like the old Chicago Bears QB Bobby Douglas, every week….

For EG’s Collin Smith, a 46-yard FG tonight and for SEG’s kicker Jonathan Medlin, a 42-yards field goal…Three excellent kickers in this game at Tommy Grayson Stadium tonight, in Collin Smith from EG, plus Jonathan Medlin with the field goals, PAT kicks and these Joseph Lowes from SEG the Falcons’ punts and Kickoffs…Lowes was working with a strong foot tonight for the Falcons….Collin Smith attempted a pass on a fake punt and the pass should have been completed, the EG receiver, just could not come up with the catch…

We were loving some of those kickoff returns by Eastern Guilford’s Cameron Myers tonight….Myers had on wings, and he was flying down the field at 30-35 yards per clip on his kickoff returns for the EG Wildcats….

Coach Kennedy Tinsley, the head coach for SEG, really had his Falcons primed for the Monday Night Football Game…Defensive coordinator Damon Coiro, from SEG, had his defense ready from the opening whistle and the Falcon defenders brought their “A” game with them to Gibsonville tonight/Monday night….

SEG is learning to make the “Big Plays” and the Falcons have found ways to win the “Big Games”….I have seen them defeat Dudley, Southern Alamance and now Eastern Guilford, all in “Big Games” this season….Very impressed right with SEG….Steady running by Jalen Fairley in the SEG offensive backfield, he had over 200 yards and 2 TD’s vs. Southern Alamance and followed that up, with another strong effort this evening….EG got good running from Hezekiah Newby and Rufus Williams….

SEG just has to make sure they let these recent wins go their heads….Must stay down to earth and realize on a given night, you could end up giving the game up to anybody, even a team with a losing record…Must stay focused and ready to play at your highest level for a full season…

Page 26, Northwest Guilford 6

Player of the Game, “The Page Defense”, led by Cam Gavin, Stephen Scott, Alex Angus and Demarkus Bailey….

Page(3-5/1-0)/NWG(4-5/1-1)

Page at High Point Central(3-5) on Friday night….NWG home vs. Ragsdale(4-4/0-1)) on Friday night

Southern Guilford 47, Asheboro 27

SG(2-6/2-1)/Asheboro(0-9/0-4)

Southern Guilford at Southeast Guilford this Friday night….SG has now won two games in a-row….

Randleman 30, High Point Andrews 8

Randlman(8-0/4-0)/HP Andrews(2-6/1-2)