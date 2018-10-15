High School Football Tonight in Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week
Southeast Guilford(6-1/2-0) at Eastern Guilford(6-1/3-0) 7pm
This is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…Pregame at 6:30 on GreensboroSports Radio with Dennis White…Just Click On GreensboroSports Radio and you can hear this game….
Asheboro(0-8/0-3) at Southern Guilford(1-6/1-1) 7pm
Northwest Guilford(4-4/1-0) at Page(2-5/0-0) 7:30pm…Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…
High Point Andrews(2-5/1-1) at Randleman(7-0/3-0) 7pm
Smith at Southwest Guilford on November 9
Northeast Guilford vs. Morehead moved to November 9
Northern Guilford vs. Person County has been moved to Nov. 9th…
from back on Friday night:
Grimsley 45, High Point Central 13
Grimsley(5-4/2-0)…HP Central(3-6/0-2)
Dudley 42, Western Guilford 21
Dudley(7-1/3-0) Western Guilford(1-8/1-3)
High Point Christian 42, SouthLake Christian 14
Bishop McGuinness 17, North Stokes 0
Ragsdale OFF
