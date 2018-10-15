High School Football Tonight in Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

Southeast Guilford(6-1/2-0) at Eastern Guilford(6-1/3-0) 7pm

This is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…Pregame at 6:30 on GreensboroSports Radio with Dennis White…Just Click On GreensboroSports Radio and you can hear this game….

Asheboro(0-8/0-3) at Southern Guilford(1-6/1-1) 7pm

Northwest Guilford(4-4/1-0) at Page(2-5/0-0) 7:30pm…Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…

High Point Andrews(2-5/1-1) at Randleman(7-0/3-0) 7pm

Smith at Southwest Guilford on November 9

Northeast Guilford vs. Morehead moved to November 9

Northern Guilford vs. Person County has been moved to Nov. 9th…

from back on Friday night:

Grimsley 45, High Point Central 13

Grimsley(5-4/2-0)…HP Central(3-6/0-2)

Dudley 42, Western Guilford 21

Dudley(7-1/3-0) Western Guilford(1-8/1-3)

High Point Christian 42, SouthLake Christian 14

Bishop McGuinness 17, North Stokes 0

Ragsdale OFF