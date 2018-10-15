HPU MSOC: Pineda Gathers Third Big South Freshman Honor of 2018

HIGH POINT, N.C. – No. 22 High Point University men’s soccer rakes in another conference weekly honor this Monday, as forward/midfielder Tony Pineda collects his second consecutive Big South Freshman of the Week honor, for his three-point performance against No. 1/2 Wake Forest last Tuesday.

Pineda’s honor is his third of the season, as the freshman is currently on a three-match scoring streak. The Statesville-product has produced eight points in his last three appearances for a total of 15 on the season, leading all Big South freshman in the 2018 campaign. Pineda started his night against Wake with his fifth assist of the year, playing a square ball to striker Siggi Benonysson, who delivered a strike just inside the bottom right corner. He would add his fifth goal of 2018 just five minutes later, finishing an off-angle shot that deflected off the keeper’s hands before crossing the goalline. Pineda’s tally evened things at 2-2 before the end of the first half, as the Panthers stayed level with the Deacons into the 64th minute of Tuesday’s contest.

Big South Freshman of the Week

Tony Pineda | Forward/Midfield | Freshman | Statesville, N.C.

• Third career Big South Freshman of the Week honor

• Assisted on Panthers’ first goal against No. 1/2 Wake Forest

• Added his fifth goal of the year to tie things with the Deacons at 2-2 before halftime

• Three-match scoring streak, collecting eight points in his last three appearances

• Currently leads Big South freshman with 15 points, sitting second in freshman goals (5)

The Panthers prepare for another matchup against a top-10 opponent this week, traveling to Durham to compete with No. 5/15 Duke this Tuesday at 7 p.m. HPU is 2-2-0 against the ACC since 2015, while posting a 1-2-1 record against top-25 opponents over the past four years.