HPU MSOC: Pineda Gathers Third Big South Freshman Honor of 2018
HIGH POINT, N.C. – No. 22 High Point University men’s soccer rakes in another conference weekly honor this Monday, as forward/midfielder Tony Pineda collects his second consecutive Big South Freshman of the Week honor, for his three-point performance against No. 1/2 Wake Forest last Tuesday.
Pineda’s honor is his third of the season, as the freshman is currently on a three-match scoring streak. The Statesville-product has produced eight points in his last three appearances for a total of 15 on the season, leading all Big South freshman in the 2018 campaign. Pineda started his night against Wake with his fifth assist of the year, playing a square ball to striker Siggi Benonysson, who delivered a strike just inside the bottom right corner. He would add his fifth goal of 2018 just five minutes later, finishing an off-angle shot that deflected off the keeper’s hands before crossing the goalline. Pineda’s tally evened things at 2-2 before the end of the first half, as the Panthers stayed level with the Deacons into the 64th minute of Tuesday’s contest.
Big South Freshman of the Week
Tony Pineda | Forward/Midfield | Freshman | Statesville, N.C.
• Third career Big South Freshman of the Week honor
• Assisted on Panthers’ first goal against No. 1/2 Wake Forest
• Added his fifth goal of the year to tie things with the Deacons at 2-2 before halftime
• Three-match scoring streak, collecting eight points in his last three appearances
• Currently leads Big South freshman with 15 points, sitting second in freshman goals (5)
The Panthers prepare for another matchup against a top-10 opponent this week, traveling to Durham to compete with No. 5/15 Duke this Tuesday at 7 p.m. HPU is 2-2-0 against the ACC since 2015, while posting a 1-2-1 record against top-25 opponents over the past four years.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.