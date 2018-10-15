Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 10/15-10/20/18:Football Friday at Northwest Guilford HS

Posted by Press Release on October 15, 2018 at 10:20 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, October 15
TBA Girls Varsity Golf State Regionals (Other) Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. NCLA (Other) Home

Tuesday, October 16
TBA Girls Varsity Golf State Regionals (Other) Away
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Page High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Page High School Home

Wednesday, October 17
Girls Varsity Volleyball Conference Tournament/ Location TBA (Other) Away
TBA Girls Varsity Tennis State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
3:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country @ Ivey Redmond/ Conference Championship (Other) Away
5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football @ Ragsdale/ JMS vs. Northwest Guilford (Other) Home

Thursday, October 18
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Location TBA/ Conference Tournament (Other) Away
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Away
7:00PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Northwest Guilford High School Home

Friday, October 19
TBA Girls Varsity Tennis State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Northwest Guilford High School Away

Saturday, October 20
TBA Girls Varsity Tennis State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top