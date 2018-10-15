Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 10/15-10/20/18:Football Friday at Northwest Guilford HS
Monday, October 15
TBA Girls Varsity Golf State Regionals (Other) Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. NCLA (Other) Home
Tuesday, October 16
TBA Girls Varsity Golf State Regionals (Other) Away
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Page High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Page High School Home
Wednesday, October 17
Girls Varsity Volleyball Conference Tournament/ Location TBA (Other) Away
TBA Girls Varsity Tennis State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
3:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country @ Ivey Redmond/ Conference Championship (Other) Away
5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football @ Ragsdale/ JMS vs. Northwest Guilford (Other) Home
Thursday, October 18
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Location TBA/ Conference Tournament (Other) Away
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Away
7:00PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Northwest Guilford High School Home
Friday, October 19
TBA Girls Varsity Tennis State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Northwest Guilford High School Away
Saturday, October 20
TBA Girls Varsity Tennis State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.