Second Half Comeback Falls Short as Greensboro College Pride Football Falls to LaGrange

Second Half Comeback Falls Short As Pride Football Falls To LaGrange

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College football team fell to the Panthers of LaGrange College Sunday by a 43-16 score.

After LaGrange took a 14-0 lead into the third quarter, Greensboro quickly drew to within one score, following a 10-play 63-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a three-yard touchdown run by Cory Vaughan.

The Pride started the scoring drive on their own 37-yard line a quickly moved into Panthers territory on a 12-yard reception by Da’Shaun Wallace from Nate Coffey, which placed the ball on the 27-yard line.

Louis Briggs III then rushed for nine yards over the next two plays before Vaughan took the ball down to the three-yard line before diving into the end zone on the next play.

On the Panthers next possession following the Pride score, the Greensboro defense was able to record a take away on their own 42-yard line as Javon Bowers pounced on a fumble that was caused by Jeremiah Speed.

Greensboro then moved the ball down to the Panthers one-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs to give the ball back to LaGrange.

However, on the ensuing play the Greensboro defense was able to tally two points as Jeremiah Speed and James Pegues smothered the Panthers ball carrier in the end zone for a safety, making the score 14-9.

LaGrange then extended their lead to 29-9 before Greensboro found the end zone for the final time.

The touchdown drive was set up by a second interception by Tony McRae Jr.

With the ball on the Panthers 16-yard line, Coffey connected with Mike Jones on the right hash before scampering into the end zone to make the score 29-16 following the Zac Ellison point after attempt.

Following the Pride touchdown, LaGrange scored the final 14 point to seal the victory.

“I am certain that this team is going to turn the corner and today we showed a glimpse of what this team is capable of,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “We started out offensively today but started hitting some great runs that opened up our offense.

“Following the safety, the momentum had definitely shifted but we shot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t get the momentum back. At the end of the day, I am excited to keep coaching these great young men, we will continue to coach them up, and we look forward to improving every week.

Coffey finished with 239 yards passing on 16 completions, while Vaughan tallied 111 yards rushing on 18 carries and one touchdown. Briggs tallied 64 yards rushing on 17 carries. Da’Shaun Wallace paced the Greensboro receivers with 137 yards on seven receptions.

Defensively, Speed led the way with 11 tackles, one forced fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss. Kasseem Bagley also had one forced fumble and chipped in 10 tackles. Josh Jones and Cornelius Bailey combined for 12 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

The Pride will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they take to the road and square off with USA South foe Methodist University.

For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.