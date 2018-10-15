Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/15-10/20/18:Football Monday/Tonight at Eastern Guilford/Home on Friday vs. Southern Guilford HS
10/15/18 Monday Golf V Women’s A 8:00 AM TBA Regional Golf Tournament
10/15/18 Monday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
10/15/18 Monday Soccer JV Men’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford SE Soccer Facility
10/15/18 Monday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
10/15/18 Monday Football V Men’s A 7:00 PM Eastern Guilford
10/16/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Mid Piedmont Conference @ Hagan Stone Hagan Stone Park
10/16/18 Tuesday Soccer MS Women’s H 5:00 PM Northeast Guilford
10/16/18 Tuesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM TBA Corner Stone Academy SE Soccer Facility
10/16/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference First Round Mid Piedmont Conference Tournament SE Gymnasium
10/17/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s A TBA Mid-Piedmont Conference 2nd Round Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament @ Southern Alamance
10/17/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Guilford BUS 8056 4:00
10/18/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A TBA Mid-Piedmont Conference Final’s Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament @ Southern Alamance
10/18/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00PM Southern Guilford
10/19/18 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southern Guilford SEHS Stadium
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.