2018 NCHSAA 3-A Central Regional Women’s Golf Championship Score Sheet

Posted by Press Release on October 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

2018 NCHSAA 3-A Central Women’s Golf Score Sheet
*****The women from Northern Guilford High School finished in First Place, led by Siana Wong, Olivia Tolbert and Victoria Ladd…*****

Name	        School	Total		                Team	                Total
Katharina Floyd	Northwood	        71		Northern Guilford	233
Siana Wong	Northern Guilford	74		Rockingham	        239
Riley Hamilton	Rockingham County	74		East Rowan	        265
Chloe Crane	Southeast Guilford	77		East Chapel Hill	271
Kayla Smith	Williams	        77		Southern Alamance	272
Olivia Tolbert	Northern Guilford	79		Lee County	        276
Victoria Ladd	Northern Guilford	80		Union Pines	        292
Carmen Fraley	East Rowan	        82		Northwood	        292
Camryn Corriher	East Rowan	        82	        Morehead	        302
Allyson Von Canon	Lee County	82		Western Alamance	311
Elli Flinchum	Rockingham County	82		Asheboro	        327
Victoria Cook	Rockingham County	83		Concord	                336
Olivia Peterson	Rockingham County	83			
Cherokee Hall	Lee County	        87			
Cami Rivas	Northern Guilford	88			
Lillie Cook	Central Cabarrus	89			
Malakah Crespin	East Chapel Hill	89			
Blair Tuggle	Morehead	        89			
Rachael Murray	Southern Alamance	89			
Carolyn Hsu	East Chapel Hill	90			
Abby Resinger	Piedmont	        90			
Courtney Britt	Southern Alamance	90			
Sophia Brown	Carson	                92			
Sydney Lang	East Chapel Hill	92			
Erin Stephens	Rockingham County	93			
Kyleigh Whittemore	Southern Alamance	93			
Haley Kissell	Union Pines	        93			
McKenzie Hawks	Orange	                94			
Hailee Cagle	Southwestern Randolph	94			
Abigail May	Western Alamance	94			
Bess Pridgen	Chapel Hill	        95			
Ashlyn Strickland	Northern Guilford	95			
Nayoung Kim	East Chapel Hill	96			
Annie Sykes	Southern Alamance	97			
Aubrianna Bishop	Union Pines	97			
Kalya Addison	Carson	                98			
Catherine Jones	East Chapel Hill	99			
Chandler Bryant	Eastern Alamance	99			
Anna Medlin	Piedmont	        100			
Eliza Szigeti	Western Alamance	100			
Hailey Fesperman	East Rowan	101			
Sydni Shaw	Southern Alamance	101			
Carsen Masterson	Central Cabarrus	102			
Jenna Lothakoun	Southeast Guilford	102			
Clair Hanhauser	Union Pines	        102			
Riley Beck	Eastern Alamance	104			
Megan Graham	East Rowan	        106			
Angel Dickerson	Morehead	        106			
Riley Hammer	 Asheboro	        107			
Olivia Elliot	 Asheboro	        107			
Riley Varga	Lee County	        107			
Megan Blankenship	Morehead	107			
Addyson Fain	Morehead	        107			
Emma Freeman	Southwestern Randolph	107			
Cynthia Shoe	Concord	                109			
Malena Snipes	Southwest Guilford	109			
Lindsey Vickers	Northwood	        110			
Mycha Parker	Concord	                111			
Lilly Hedrick	Lee County	        111			
Kayla Amy	Northwood	        111			
Natashia Humphrey	Southwest Guilford	111			
Morgan Carson	Dudley	                112			
Emma Haywood	 Asheboro	        113			
Victoria Lewis	East Rowan	        114			
Payton Thomas	Concord	                116			
Kelsey Pyrtle	Western Alamance	117			
Kennedy Martin	McMichael	        118			
Sadler Gwynn	Western Alamance	120			
Grace Wilson	McMichael	        123			
Amy Stutzer	Cedar Ridge	        124			
Anna Cheek	Brown	                134			
Elizabeth Lee	Cedar Ridge	        141			
Treasure Brown	 Asheboro	        146			
Courtney Keeler	Eastern Alamance	DNP			
Savannah Blanchard	Eastern Alamance	DNP			
Leslie Helms	Piedmont	        DNP

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top