2018 NCHSAA 3-A Central Regional Women’s Golf Championship Score Sheet

2018 NCHSAA 3-A Central Women’s Golf Score Sheet
*****The women from Northern Guilford High School finished in First Place, led by Siana Wong, Olivia Tolbert and Victoria Ladd…*****
Name School Total Team Total Katharina Floyd Northwood 71 Northern Guilford 233 Siana Wong Northern Guilford 74 Rockingham 239 Riley Hamilton Rockingham County 74 East Rowan 265 Chloe Crane Southeast Guilford 77 East Chapel Hill 271 Kayla Smith Williams 77 Southern Alamance 272 Olivia Tolbert Northern Guilford 79 Lee County 276 Victoria Ladd Northern Guilford 80 Union Pines 292 Carmen Fraley East Rowan 82 Northwood 292 Camryn Corriher East Rowan 82 Morehead 302 Allyson Von Canon Lee County 82 Western Alamance 311 Elli Flinchum Rockingham County 82 Asheboro 327 Victoria Cook Rockingham County 83 Concord 336 Olivia Peterson Rockingham County 83 Cherokee Hall Lee County 87 Cami Rivas Northern Guilford 88 Lillie Cook Central Cabarrus 89 Malakah Crespin East Chapel Hill 89 Blair Tuggle Morehead 89 Rachael Murray Southern Alamance 89 Carolyn Hsu East Chapel Hill 90 Abby Resinger Piedmont 90 Courtney Britt Southern Alamance 90 Sophia Brown Carson 92 Sydney Lang East Chapel Hill 92 Erin Stephens Rockingham County 93 Kyleigh Whittemore Southern Alamance 93 Haley Kissell Union Pines 93 McKenzie Hawks Orange 94 Hailee Cagle Southwestern Randolph 94 Abigail May Western Alamance 94 Bess Pridgen Chapel Hill 95 Ashlyn Strickland Northern Guilford 95 Nayoung Kim East Chapel Hill 96 Annie Sykes Southern Alamance 97 Aubrianna Bishop Union Pines 97 Kalya Addison Carson 98 Catherine Jones East Chapel Hill 99 Chandler Bryant Eastern Alamance 99 Anna Medlin Piedmont 100 Eliza Szigeti Western Alamance 100 Hailey Fesperman East Rowan 101 Sydni Shaw Southern Alamance 101 Carsen Masterson Central Cabarrus 102 Jenna Lothakoun Southeast Guilford 102 Clair Hanhauser Union Pines 102 Riley Beck Eastern Alamance 104 Megan Graham East Rowan 106 Angel Dickerson Morehead 106 Riley Hammer Asheboro 107 Olivia Elliot Asheboro 107 Riley Varga Lee County 107 Megan Blankenship Morehead 107 Addyson Fain Morehead 107 Emma Freeman Southwestern Randolph 107 Cynthia Shoe Concord 109 Malena Snipes Southwest Guilford 109 Lindsey Vickers Northwood 110 Mycha Parker Concord 111 Lilly Hedrick Lee County 111 Kayla Amy Northwood 111 Natashia Humphrey Southwest Guilford 111 Morgan Carson Dudley 112 Emma Haywood Asheboro 113 Victoria Lewis East Rowan 114 Payton Thomas Concord 116 Kelsey Pyrtle Western Alamance 117 Kennedy Martin McMichael 118 Sadler Gwynn Western Alamance 120 Grace Wilson McMichael 123 Amy Stutzer Cedar Ridge 124 Anna Cheek Brown 134 Elizabeth Lee Cedar Ridge 141 Treasure Brown Asheboro 146 Courtney Keeler Eastern Alamance DNP Savannah Blanchard Eastern Alamance DNP Leslie Helms Piedmont DNP
