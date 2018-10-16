2018 NCHSAA 4-A Women’s Central Golf Regional Championship Score Sheet

*****Emelia Pack 75, Tatum Neff 81 and Harper Shepherd 84 led the Page Pirates to a second place finish in Regionals. They will play for a State title at Pinehurst #3 10/22-10/23….*****
Full Results:

Name	        School	        Total	        Team	        Total
Mara Hirtle	Pinecrest	68		Pinecrest	214
Jaclyn Kenzel	Pinecrest	72		Page	        240
Maria Atwood	Holly Springs	74		Green Hope	243
Lorin Wagler	Pinecrest	74		Jack Britt	248
Emelia Pack	Page	        75		Holley Springs	274
McKenzie Daffin	Jack Britt	78		Apex	        276
Olivia Renville	Green Hope	80		Panther Creek	276
Angelique Seymmour	Jack Britt	81	Ragsdale	285
Ankia Bhatnagar	Green Hope	81		Apex Friendship	289
Tatum Neff	Page	        81			
Halyne Lee	Green Hope	82			
Harper Shepherd	Page	        84			
Caroline Isaacson	Ragsdale	85			
Megan Morris*	Panther Creek	86			
Sidney Renville	Green Hope	86			
Madison Deese	Purnell Swett	87			
Adeline Huffstutler	Holly Springs	87			
Locklear, Kiya	Hoke Co	        88			
McKayla  Daffin	Jack Britt	89			
Hailey Miller	Richmond	90			
Rilee Stout	Panther Creek	90			
Sophia Martone	Apex Friendship	91			
Margaux Whitley	Apex	        91			
Bailey Cooper	Pinecrest	91			
Abby Loding	Apex	        92			
Madison Winn	Apex	        93			
Kait Cvjanovich	Apex Friendship	94			
Whitener-Mason, Kenedi	Pine Forest	96			
Jackie Toombs	Green Hope	96			
Kate Brendley*	Ragsdale	97			
Kate Hunter	Page	        98			
Ava Besecker	Page	        99			
Chloe Morrison	Pinecrest	99			
Riley Williams	NW Guilford	100			
Haylie George*	Panther Creek	100			
Natalie Davis*	Richmond	101			
Juliana Mudd	Panther Creek	101			
Nikki Jimaki	Apex Friendship	102			
London Thomas	Ragsdale	103			
Blake Fuquay	Grimsley	106			
Maggie Mahon	NW Guilford	107			
Kendal Owens	Jack Britt	109			
Abigail Vickery	Holly Springs	113			
Jasmine Cotton	Pine Forest	113			
Brooke Brendley	Ragsdale	113			
Christina Witte	Grimsley	117

