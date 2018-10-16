2018 NCHSAA 4-A Women’s Central Golf Regional Championship Score Sheet
*****Emelia Pack 75, Tatum Neff 81 and Harper Shepherd 84 led the Page Pirates to a second place finish in Regionals. They will play for a State title at Pinehurst #3 10/22-10/23….*****
Full Results:
Name School Total Team Total Mara Hirtle Pinecrest 68 Pinecrest 214 Jaclyn Kenzel Pinecrest 72 Page 240 Maria Atwood Holly Springs 74 Green Hope 243 Lorin Wagler Pinecrest 74 Jack Britt 248 Emelia Pack Page 75 Holley Springs 274 McKenzie Daffin Jack Britt 78 Apex 276 Olivia Renville Green Hope 80 Panther Creek 276 Angelique Seymmour Jack Britt 81 Ragsdale 285 Ankia Bhatnagar Green Hope 81 Apex Friendship 289 Tatum Neff Page 81 Halyne Lee Green Hope 82 Harper Shepherd Page 84 Caroline Isaacson Ragsdale 85 Megan Morris* Panther Creek 86 Sidney Renville Green Hope 86 Madison Deese Purnell Swett 87 Adeline Huffstutler Holly Springs 87 Locklear, Kiya Hoke Co 88 McKayla Daffin Jack Britt 89 Hailey Miller Richmond 90 Rilee Stout Panther Creek 90 Sophia Martone Apex Friendship 91 Margaux Whitley Apex 91 Bailey Cooper Pinecrest 91 Abby Loding Apex 92 Madison Winn Apex 93 Kait Cvjanovich Apex Friendship 94 Whitener-Mason, Kenedi Pine Forest 96 Jackie Toombs Green Hope 96 Kate Brendley* Ragsdale 97 Kate Hunter Page 98 Ava Besecker Page 99 Chloe Morrison Pinecrest 99 Riley Williams NW Guilford 100 Haylie George* Panther Creek 100 Natalie Davis* Richmond 101 Juliana Mudd Panther Creek 101 Nikki Jimaki Apex Friendship 102 London Thomas Ragsdale 103 Blake Fuquay Grimsley 106 Maggie Mahon NW Guilford 107 Kendal Owens Jack Britt 109 Abigail Vickery Holly Springs 113 Jasmine Cotton Pine Forest 113 Brooke Brendley Ragsdale 113 Christina Witte Grimsley 117
