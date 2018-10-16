College Men’s Soccer Final: Washington & Lee 6, Guilford 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dylan Ritch scored two goals to lead visiting Washington and Lee University to a 6-1 Old Dominion Athletic (ODAC) victory over Guilford College on Monday night.
The Generals, who had five different players score goals in the game, moved to 8-3-1 and 6-0-1 in league play. The Quakers dropped to 5-8 and 1-6 in the ODAC.
Ritch scored 57 seconds into the match after a free-kick following a Guilford foul. Seth Chapman headed-in a short cross from Will Rowson to move the score to 2-0 five minutes later.
Ritch ran through the Quaker defensive and finished with a left-footed shot at the 24:44 mark to push the margin to 3-0. The final goal of the first half occurred 21 seconds before halftime. Nick St. Pierre converted a penalty kick for the visitors.
In the 71st minute, Griffin Coffey headed home a corner kick from Connor Wharton. Tyler Runge tallied at the 74:41 mark after he knocked in a rebound after a Zach Van Kampen save. Danny Tran earned the assist on W&L’s final score.
Guilford got on the scoreboard in the 85th minute. On the scoring play, Abdoulaye Camara scored on a breakaway after Ricky Aguilar slotted a pass through the W&L defense. The score was Camara’s first collegiate goal and Aguilar was credited with the assist.
The Generals had the edge in shots (27-7) and corner kicks (7-3).
Michael Nyc (7-1-1) started for Washington and Lee and played the first half. He was credited with the win and made two saves. Van Kampen (5-7) collected 11 saves in 90 minutes of action.
The Quakers play at Ferrum College on Wednesday (10/17). The ODAC match begins at 4 p.m.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.