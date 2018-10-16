Elon Basketball Set for 2018-19 CAA Digital Media Day

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s and women’s basketball teams are set for the 2018-19 Colonial Athletic Association Digital Media Day to tip off the upcoming basketball season. Head men’s basketball coach Matt Matheny and senior forward Tyler Seibring will join the men’s basketball media teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Head women’s basketball coach Charlotte Smith joins the women’s basketball teleconference the following day, Oct. 18.

The two-day event will feature hour-long preview shows, social media engagement and a media teleconference on CAASports.com and the league’s social media platforms. At noon on both days, the CAA Basketball Media Day Show will be streamed via Twitter (@CAABasketball), announcing the preseason poll and all-CAA teams in addition to analysis and interviews with all 10 teams.

Throughout both days, the CAA will be looking ahead to the 2018-19 campaign with videos and graphics on social media. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation by following @CAABasketball on Twitter and using the hashtag #CAAHoops.

Each day will wrap up with the media teleconference. The men’s teleconference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, while the women’s teleconference will start at 2 p.m. ET. All 10 head coaches and selected student-athletes will be on the call, which will be streamed live on CAA.tv. The teleconference schedule and call-in information is below.

Elon’s Twitter (@elonphoenix), and Instagram (@elonphoenix) accounts, as well as the team accounts, will be updated with content throughout the day in addition to the league’s social media accounts. Join the social conversation throughout the day using the official hashtag #CAAHoops.

CAA Men’s Basketball Media Day Teleconference Schedule – Wednesday, Oct. 17

1:00 – Welcome – review of preseason all-conference teams and predicted order of finish

1:05-1:15 – CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio

1:15-1:25 – Towson coach Pat Skerry and junior forward Dennis Tunstall

1:25-1:35 – William & Mary coach Tony Shaver and senior forward Paul Rowley

1:35-1:45 – Northeastern coach Bill Coen and senior guard Vasa Pusica

1:45-1:55 – UNCW coach C.B. McGrath and senior forward Devontae Cacok

1:55-2:05 – James Madison coach Lou Rowe and senior guard Stuckey Mosley

2:15-2:25 – Charleston coach Earl Grant and senior forward Jarrell Brantley

2:25-2:35 – Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby and senior forward Eric Carter

2:35-2:45 – Drexel coach Zach Spiker and senior guard Troy Harper

2:45-2:55 – Elon coach Matt Matheny and senior forward Tyler Seibring

2:55-3:05 – Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich and senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman

CAA Women’s Basketball Media Day Teleconference Schedule – Thursday, Oct. 18

2:00 p.m. – Welcome

2:00 p.m. – Candice M. Jackson, College of Charleston

2:06 p.m. – Natasha Adair, Delaware

2:12 p.m. – Denise Dillon, Drexel

2:18 p.m. – Charlotte Smith, Elon

2:24 p.m. – Krista Kilburn-Steveskey, Hofstra

2:30 p.m. – Sean O’Regan, James Madison

2:36 p.m. – Karen Barefoot, UNCW

2:42 p.m. – Kelly Cole, Northeastern

2:48 p.m. – Diane Richardson, Towson

2:54 p.m. – Ed Swanson, William & Mary