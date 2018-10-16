Elon Cross Country: Geraniotis Garners Second Weekly Award

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s cross country runner Coralea Geraniotis was named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second time this season on Tuesday, Oct. 16, as announced by the league office.

Geraniotis earned her second weekly award of the season and the third of her career after helping the Phoenix to a team title at the ECU Pirate Invitational last Friday, Oct. 12. The Orleans, Mass., native paced the Phoenix women with her third-place standing while setting a new personal-record in the women’s 6K race with a 21:18.10.

Elon will return to the course for the 2018 CAA Cross Country Championships next Friday, Oct. 26, hosted by Hofstra University.