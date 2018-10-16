Elon Men’s Golf Leads After Day One of Phoenix Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – William Harwood is tied atop the individual leaderboard and the Elon University men’s golf team is in sole possession of first place in the team standings following the first two rounds of the Fourth Annual Phoenix Invitational Monday, Oct. 15, at Alamance Country Club.

RESULTS

Harwood opened the day with a four-under par 67 in round one to tie for second place. The junior from Columbia, S.C. then shot a 68 in round two to move up a spot in the standings. He set s 36-hole career low of 135, topping his previous best of 137 posted in last year’s Phoenix Invitational. His first round score was one stroke off of his career-low round.

As a team, the Phoenix (277-283–560) are at minus-eight and have a four-stroke lead over Gardner-Webb (564). Charleston Southern (568) rounds out the top three. Temple was on Elon’s heels after shooting a six-under 278 in the first round, but a 291 round two dropped the Owls into a tie for fourth with Presbyterian and Ohio.

HIGHLIGHTS

Additionally, Philip Loeb turned in a solid first round with a three-under 68. He followed with a one-over 72 and is currently tied for ninth overall with a two-under 140. Max Ferrari (141) is tied for 12th after shaving off three strokes from his first-round score with a two-under 69. The effort allowed him to jump up 19 spots after completing day one.

Graham Hutchinson and Cristian Del Vecchio are both tied for 22nd with a combined one-over 143, while Quade Lukes (145) is tied for 38th. Also competing for the Phoenix, Josef Dransfeldand Dustin Blank each have a 147, Dawson Dawson owns a 151, and William Frodigh and Steven Segrist both carded a 152.

UP NEXT

Elon will play the final round of the Invitational tomorrow morning, Oct. 16, as teams will have a two-tee start at 8 a.m. from holes one and 10.

Fourth Annual Elon Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club

Oct. 15-16 | Burlington, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Elon (277-283–560) -8

2. Gardner-Webb (282-282–564) -4

3. Charleston Southern (280-288–568) E

T4. Temple (278-291–569) +1

T4. Presbyterian (290-279–569) +1

T4. Ohio (290-279–569) +1

T7. Radford (284-286–570) +2

T7. Wofford (279-291–570) +2

T9. Morehead State (290-284–574) +6

T9. High Point (290-284–574) +6

T9. Drexel (287-287–574) +6

12. George Washington (291-286–577) +9

13. Delaware (292-290–582) +14

14. Longwood (293-294–587) +19

T15. Towson (302-296–598) +30

T15. La Salle (302-296–598) +30

Elon Individuals

T1. William Harwood (67-68–135) -7

T9. Philip Loeb (68-72–140) -2

T12. Max Ferrari (72-69–141) -1

T22. Graham Hutchinson (70-73–143) +1

T22. Cristian Del Vecchio (70-73–143) +1

T38. Quade Lukes (71-74–145) +3

T54. Josef Dransfeld (71-76–147) +5

T54. Dustin Blank (71-76–147) +5

T73. Dawson Daniels (74-77–151) +9

T80. William Frodigh (74-78–152) +10

T80. Steven Segrist (78-74–152) +10