Elon Men’s Soccer Travels to Appalachian State on Wednesday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team will travel to Appalachian State for its final non-conference road contest this Wednesday, Oct. 17. The Phoenix and the Mountaineers are slated for a 7 p.m. start time at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

Updates of the match on Wednesday will be provided on Twitter at the program's handle @ElonMSoccer. The game will also be streamed on the Mountaineers' athletic website at appstatesports.com.

Series History (Series tied 7-7-3)

The all-time series between the two programs is deadlocked at 7-7-3. Wednesday’s matchup will be the first between the two former longtime conference foes since 2013. Elon has a current three-match unbeaten streak against Appalachian State and will make its first visit to Boone, N.C., since 2012.

Both teams were originally scheduled to play each other on Sept. 18, in Elon, but the match was rescheduled due to effects of Hurricane Florence to a contest at Appalachian State.

Jegier Selected as Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

On Sept. 19, redshirt senior goalkeeper Matthew Jegier was selected as one of 30 candidates for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate soccer. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Jegier became the third member of the program to be selected as a candidate for the award following Clint Irwin (2010) and Steven Kinney (2009). An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Opening Stanza

• Elon snapped a seven-match winless streak last Saturday, Oct. 13, at College of Charleston with a 2-0 victory over the Cougars. The win was the Phoenix’s first three points during Colonial Athletic Association play while improving to 1-4-1 in league play.

• Redshirt junior striker Iñigo Bronte scored both goals for the Phoenix against the Cougars, his second multi-goal game of the season. The Pamplona, Spain, native leads the Phoenix with six goals – the only Phoenix player with more than one goal scored this season.

• The Phoenix has accounted for 18 goals this season. Elon is averaging 1.50 goals per match and has the second-highest goal scoring game in the country with its eight goals at Rutgers on Sept. 2.

• Bronte netted a hat trick against the Scarlet Knights becoming the third Phoenix player in the past three seasons to achieved that feat. He was selected as the CAA Player of the Week for his performance on Sept. 3.

• Bronte leads the Phoenix in total points with 13. He also has 42 shots this season for Elon. Only three other players have more than 10 shot attempts for the Phoenix this season with Marcel Fahrenholz being the next closest behind Bronte with 14.

• As a team, Elon is outshooting its opponents 137-119 with 49 of those attempts coming on target at nearly 36 percent. The Phoenix is also winning the corner battle over the opposition, 58-39.

• Eleven different players have found the back of the net for at least one goal this season for Elon after having just seven different goal scorers for all of 2017.

• Elon head coach Marc Reeves is four victories shy of claiming No. 90 in his collegiate coaching career. Reeves boasts a career record of 86-55-27 with 75 of those wins coming as the head coach at Radford for seven seasons (2010-2016).

Scouting Appalachian State

The Mountaineers (7-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt) head into the match after earning a 2-1 win at Coastal Carolina last Saturday, Oct. 13. Appalachian State was tabbed to finish fourth in the 2018 Sun Belt Preseason poll after coming off a 5-8-6 ledger a year ago. Former Elon assistant Jason O’Keefe is in his third season at the helm of the Mountaineer program.

ASU has found the back of the net 17 times this season and is averaging 1.42 goals per match. The Mountaineers are also averaging 13.3 shots per contest and have 70 shots on goal at 44 percent. Camden Holbrook leads the team with his 11 points and has a team-high five goals.

Defensively, Appalachian State has allowed only seven goals scored this season with the opposition averaging 10.3 shots per match. Jake Chasteen has appeared in every game for the Mountaineers in goal and has a goals-against average of 0.72 with 35 saves and five shutouts.

Up Next

The Phoenix will welcome Hofstra to Elon on Saturday, Oct. 20. First touch against the Pride is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field and will be streamed live on Phoenix All-Access.