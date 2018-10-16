High School Football This Week in and around Guilford County(10/19/18)
*****Providence Grove(3-4/1-2) at High Point Andrews(2-6/1-2) 7:30pm Thursday night at AJ Simeon Stadium, in High Point….*****
Friday night with all games at 7:30, unless otherwise noted…..
Dudley(7-1/3-0) at WS Parkland(9-0/4-0)
Eastern Guilford(6-2/3-1) at Southern Alamance(7-1/2-1)
Ragsdale(5-3/0-1) at Northwest Guilford(4-5/1-1)
Northeast Guilford (4-3/2-1) at Western Alamance(6-1/3-0)
Southwest Guilford(5-2/0-2 ) at Mount Tabor(4-4/3-0)
Southern Guilford (2-6/2-1) at Southeast Guilford(7-1/3-0)
Page(3-5/1-0) at High Point Central(3-6/0-2)
Rockingham County(2-5/1-2) at Northern Guilford(5-2/2-1)
Smith(1-7/0-3) at North Forsyth (0-8/0-3)
Carolina Christian/Rock Hill (S.C.)(4-4) at High Point Christian Academy(6-2) 7pm
Bishop McGuinness(5-3/1-1) at South Stokes(1-7/1-1)
WS Reagan(5-2/0-1) at East Forsyth(7-0/0-1)
Davie County(3-4/0-1) at Glenn(4-3/1-0)
Morehead(4-3/2-1) at Eastern Alamance(5-2/2-1)
Grimsley (5-4/2-0) OPEN
Western Guilford(1-8/1-3) OPEN
