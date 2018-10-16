Local Pros you know that were on the Go in the Show/NFL this past Weekend:Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/CAL gets moving for the Redskins
**********Local Pros on the Go in the NFL Back on Sunday**********
Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) was missing early in the season, but he got moving this past Sunday for the Washington Redskins, in the ‘Skins win over the Carolina Panthers…Harris with 3 receptions for 13 yards and 2 first downs and one carry, on a jet-sweep, for 6 yards…Good to see the young man back on the field and playing well….
Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 4 receptions, good for 71 yards and 1 Touchdown, for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 42-34 loss to the New York Jets….Looks to be Eric Ebron’s best year in a while, now with 30 receptions, good for 326 yards and 6 TD’s….
Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 4 passes for 62 yards for the LA Chargers, as the Chargers win again, this time 38-14, over the Cleveland Browns…Season Allen with 36 receptions for 434 yards and 1 TD…
Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 4 Tackles/3 Solo Tackles, plus 1 Quarterback Hit and 1/2 TFL, and 1/2 Sack, as his Cleveland Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen/Philip Rivers….
D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 3 Tackles/1 Solo for the Houston Texans, in their 20-13 win, over Buffalo Bills, on Sunday……
Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) with 3 Tackles/3 Solos for the Oakland Raiders, in the Raiders’ 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks….
Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….Busy Sunday for Cohen with 5 carries for 31 yards and a TD rushing, he had 7 receptions for 90 yards and a long of 50 yards, plus 1 Punt Return for 5 yards, in the Bears 31-28 loss to the Miami Dolphins….
T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) No T.J. Logan action for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday…Still on the Cardinals’ roster, but MIA, as of late..Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-17….
William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) William Hayes, out of action right now with the Miami Dolphins….Dolphins beat the Bears on Sunday, 31-28…
Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, and still working hard for the Browns…
*****Right now these guys are MIA…And that is not an abbreviation for the MIAmi Dolphins, that right now stands for Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…*****
+++++When they get back in action, we will add them to the list, just like we did Maurice Harris up at the top of our page…+++++
David Amerson(Dudley HS)
Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)
James Summers(Page HS)
Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…
Share this:
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.