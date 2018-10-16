Local Pros you know that were on the Go in the Show/NFL this past Weekend:Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/CAL gets moving for the Redskins

**********Local Pros on the Go in the NFL Back on Sunday**********

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) was missing early in the season, but he got moving this past Sunday for the Washington Redskins, in the ‘Skins win over the Carolina Panthers…Harris with 3 receptions for 13 yards and 2 first downs and one carry, on a jet-sweep, for 6 yards…Good to see the young man back on the field and playing well….

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 4 receptions, good for 71 yards and 1 Touchdown, for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 42-34 loss to the New York Jets….Looks to be Eric Ebron’s best year in a while, now with 30 receptions, good for 326 yards and 6 TD’s….

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 4 passes for 62 yards for the LA Chargers, as the Chargers win again, this time 38-14, over the Cleveland Browns…Season Allen with 36 receptions for 434 yards and 1 TD…

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 4 Tackles/3 Solo Tackles, plus 1 Quarterback Hit and 1/2 TFL, and 1/2 Sack, as his Cleveland Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen/Philip Rivers….

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 3 Tackles/1 Solo for the Houston Texans, in their 20-13 win, over Buffalo Bills, on Sunday……

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) with 3 Tackles/3 Solos for the Oakland Raiders, in the Raiders’ 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks….

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….Busy Sunday for Cohen with 5 carries for 31 yards and a TD rushing, he had 7 receptions for 90 yards and a long of 50 yards, plus 1 Punt Return for 5 yards, in the Bears 31-28 loss to the Miami Dolphins….

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) No T.J. Logan action for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday…Still on the Cardinals’ roster, but MIA, as of late..Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-17….

William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) William Hayes, out of action right now with the Miami Dolphins….Dolphins beat the Bears on Sunday, 31-28…

Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, and still working hard for the Browns…

*****Right now these guys are MIA…And that is not an abbreviation for the MIAmi Dolphins, that right now stands for Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…*****

+++++When they get back in action, we will add them to the list, just like we did Maurice Harris up at the top of our page…+++++

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS)

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…

Share this: