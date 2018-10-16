Middle School Football for Today/Tuesday(10/16/18) in Guilford County:”Tuesday in the Middle”
Here is our listing of games for Today/Tuesday, from Arbiterlive.com:
(Here is what we have right now and there may be some more games this week, we will keep an eye on them.)
Mendenhall Middle at Southwest Guilford Middle at 5pm
Western Guilford Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5pm….at Eastern Guilford HS/Tommy Grayson Stadium
Swann Middle at Northeast Guilford Middle 5pm today at Bill Bookout Stadium /NE Guilford High
Southern Guilford Middle at Hairston Middle 5:30pm…at Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS
Northern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle 6pm….at SEG High School/Bill Slayton Stadium
****************************************************************************************************************************************************
Allen Middle at Kiser Middle 5pm on Wednesday…at Jamieson Stadium/Grimsley HS
Ferndale Middle at the Academy at Lincoln 5pm at Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS
Penn-Griffin Middle at Allen Jay Prep on Wednesday at 5pm
Kernodle Middle at Mendenhall Middle on Wednesday at 5pm
Northwest Guilford Middle at Jamestown Middle on Wednesday/Tomorrow at 5:30pm….at Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS, in Jamestown, N.C.
