NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis Tournament begins on Tomorrow/Wednesday October 17:SWG, NWG, NG and Page among the participants
2018 1A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round
#1 Riverside-Martin (4-6, Coastal Plains), BYE
#1 John A. Holmes (9-6, Albemarle) vs. WC Cornerstone Charter (5-5, Central Tar Heel)
#1 Bear Grass Charter (7-2, Atlantic 5), BYE
#1 Lejeune (6-1, Coastal 8) vs. WC Manteo (3-3, Albemarle)
#1 Franklin Academy (13-1, North Central Athletic), BYE
#1 Rosewood (7-7, Carolina) vs. #2 Chatham Central (10-5, Central Tar Heel)
#1 West Columbus (9-9, Three Rivers), BYE
#1 Raleigh Charter (11-3, Central Tar Heel) vs. #1 Louisburg (2-5, Northern Carolina)
#1 East Wilkes (15-2, Mountain Valley), BYE
#2 East Surry (16-2, Northwest) vs. WC Elkin (12-5, Mountain Valley)
#1 Gray Stone Day (16-1, Yadkin Valley), BYE
#1 Lincoln Charter (9-2, Southern Piedmont) vs. WC North Rowan (10-6, Yadkin Valley)
#1 Pine Lake Prep (6-1, PAC 7), BYE
#2 North Stanly (15-2, Yadkin Valley) vs. WC North Stokes (9-6, Northwest)
#1 Polk County (11-4, Western Highlands), BYE
#1 Bishop McGuinness (16-2, Northwest) vs. WC Community School of Davidson (6-4, PAC 7)
2018 2A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round
#1 Beddingfield (12-0, Eastern Plains) vs. #1 Croatan (8-2, Coastal 8)
#1 Goldsboro (7-3, East Central) vs. #2 South Columbus (13-2, Three Rivers)
#1 West Bladen (16-0, Three Rivers) vs. #1 Greene Central (13-3, Eastern Carolina)
#1 First Flight (11-0, Northeastern Coastal) vs. WC Washington (9-2, Eastern Carolina)
#1 South Granville (6-4, Northern Carolina) vs. WC Northeastern (12-2, Northeastern Coastal)
#1 NC School of Science & Math (12-0, Mid-State) vs. WC Whiteville (13-5, Three Rivers)
#1 Jordan Matthews (16-0, PAC 7) vs. #2 Durham School of the Arts (18-3, Mid-State)
#2 Wheatmore (10-4, PAC 7) vs. #2 Roanoke Rapids (5-4, Northern Carolina)
#1 Salisbury (18-1, Central Carolina) vs. #2 Atkins (11-2, Western Piedmont Athletic)
#1 West Stanly (12-3, Rocky River) vs. WC East Montgomery (10-2, Rocky River)
#1 Ashe County (12-4, Mountain Valley) vs. #2 Oak Grove (16-2, Central Carolina)
#1 Surry Central (14-1, Western Piedmont Athletic) vs. #3 North Davidson (14-5, Central Carolina)
#1 Maiden (14-3, South Fork Athletic) vs. #1 South Point (9-3, Southwestern Athletic)
#1 Fred T. Foard (14-3, Northwestern Foothills) vs. Pisgah (12-4, Mountain Six)
#1 Charles D. Owen (6-6, Western Highlands) vs. #2 East Burke (10-2, Northwestern Foothills)
#1 Hendersonville (15-1, Mountain Six) vs. #2 East Lincoln (9-8, South Fork Athletic)
2018 3A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round
#1 New Hanover (10-0, Mideastern) vs. #1 Rocky Mount (14-0, Big East) (NH to host)
#1 D.H. Conley (11-3, Eastern Carolina) vs. #2 Cleveland (11-3, Greater Neuse)
#1 Clayton (13-2, Greater Neuse) vs. #2 West Carteret (6-1, Coastal)
#1 Jacksonville (7-1, Coastal) vs. #2 Fike (15-2, Big East)
#1 Union Pines (13-1, Tri-County) vs. WC Cape Fear (10-2, Patriot Athletic)
#1 East Chapel Hill (17-1, Big Eight) vs. #2 Eastern Alamance (12-2, Mid-State)
#1 Northern Guilford (7-2, Mid-State) vs. #2 Chapel Hill (14-5, Big Eight)
#1 Terry Sanford (14-1, Patriot Athletic) vs. #2 Lee County (7-2, Tri-County)
#1 Williams (12-0, Mid-Piedmont) vs. WC Southwest Guilford (16-2, Piedmont Triad)
#1 West Rowan (15-1, North Piedmont) vs. #2 Cox Mill (12-4, South Piedmont)
#1 Mount Tabor (8-5, Piedmont Triad) vs. #2 Jesse Carson (10-2, North Piedmont)
#1 Concord (13-3, South Piedmont) vs. #2 Southern Alamance (8-4, Mid-Piedmont)
#1 Charlotte Catholic (19-0, Southern Carolina) vs. #2 Forestview (12-1, Big South)
#1 Hickory (9-2, Northwestern) vs. #2 Asheville (14-3, Western Mountain Athletic)
#1 T.C. Roberson (18-0, Western Mountain Athletic) vs. #2 Watauga (8-6, Northwestern)
#1 Kings Mountain (13-0, Big South) vs. #2 Marvin Ridge (17-2, Southern Carolina)
2018 4A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round
#1 Hoggard (7-0, Mideastern) vs. #1 New Bern (4-5, Eastern Carolina)
#1 Wakefield (8-3, Northern Athletic) vs. #2 Sanderson (15-3, CAP-7)
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (18-4, CAP-7) vs. #2 Rolesville (12-5, Northern Athletic)
#1 Pine Forest (13-5, Patriot Athletic) vs. WC Wake Forest (13-4, Northern Athletic)
#1 Pinecrest (13-5, Sandhills Athletic) vs. #2 Panther Creek (10-3, Triangle 6)
#1 Apex (14-0, South Wake Athletic) vs. WC Enloe (11-5, CAP-7)
#1 Green Hope (14-0, Triangle 6) vs. WC Broughton (9-5, CAP-7)
#2 Richmond (12-3, Sandhills Athletic) vs. #2 Apex Friendship (10-4, South Wake Athletic)
#1 Davie (13-1, Central Piedmont) vs. #2 Northwest Guilford (9-5, Metro)
#1 Hough (11-1, I-Meck) vs. WC Hickory Ridge (8-6, Southwestern)
#1 Page (12-1, Metro) vs. WC West Forsyth (7-6, Central Piedmont)
#2 Reagan (14-1, Central Piedmont) v.s #2 Mooresville (10-1, I-Meck)
#1 Ardrey Kell (12-5, South Meck 7) vs. WC Independence (10-4, Southwestern)
#1 South Caldwell (11-1, Northwestern) vs. WC Lake Norman (7-4, I-Meck)
#1 Myers Park (17-1, Southwestern) vs. WC R.J. Reynolds (13-6, Central Piedmont)
#2 Porter Ridge (13-2, Southwestern) vs. #2 Providence (12-2, South Meck 7)
