New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Reidsville #1, SEG #2, Dudley #3 and Page #4
**********N&R HSXtra Top 10**********
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Next: Bartlett Yancey, Oct. 26
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Southern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
Record: 7-1
Last week: 4
Friday: at WS Parkland
4. PAGE
Record: 3-5
Last week: 5
Friday: at High Point Central
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 3
Friday: at Southern Alamance
6. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-4
Last week: 9
Oct. 26: No. 4 Page
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Rockingham County
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 6
Friday: at Mount Tabor
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-3
Last week: 10
Friday: at No. 10 Northwest Guilford
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-5
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale
