New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Reidsville #1, SEG #2, Dudley #3 and Page #4

**********N&R HSXtra Top 10**********

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Next: Bartlett Yancey, Oct. 26

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Southern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 7-1

Last week: 4

Friday: at WS Parkland

4. PAGE

Record: 3-5

Last week: 5

Friday: at High Point Central

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 3

Friday: at Southern Alamance

6. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-4

Last week: 9

Oct. 26: No. 4 Page

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Rockingham County

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 6

Friday: at Mount Tabor

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-3

Last week: 10

Friday: at No. 10 Northwest Guilford

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-5

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale