Triad Baseball Academy Tryouts set for November 10 at Guilford College
Triad Baseball Academy will be conducting tryouts for 14u, 16u and 17u on November 10th at 10:30am at Guilford College. Check in will start at 10:00am.
Triad Baseball Academy is an organization designed for development and personal growth. All teams will be trained and instructed by current college baseball coaches.
This will be a great opportunity to learn under experienced college coaches and go beyond the baseball field to serve our community. To register contact Frank Maldonado at francisco.maldonado@greensboro.edu or Nick Black at dblack@guilford.edu.
