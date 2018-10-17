College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford’s James Mishoe Runnerup at Golfweek Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College’s James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) placed second at the 54-hole Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational Tuesday at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The Quakers’ junior shot a final-round 69 on the par-71, 6,659-yard Raven Course layout and finished behind Methodist University’s Dan Shepherd, who shot a five-under-par 66 Tuesday to claim medalist honors with a seven-under 206 for the tournament.

Mishoe’s play helped Guilford finish sixth among 18 teams, 11 of whom are ranked among the top-25 in the current Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll. Top-ranked Emory University led wire-to-wire and finished with a nine-shot win over second-place and third-ranked Huntingdon College. Emory, which won for the third time this fall, shot Tuesday’s lowest team score, a six-under 278, and finished with a 10-under 842 team score. Number-12 Southwestern University (856), second-ranked Methodist University (861), and fifth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan University (865) rounded out the top-five teams. The seventh-ranked Quakers shot their highest round of the tourney Tuesday, a 10-over 294, and finished with a 21-over 873.

Mishoe started the third and final round in a share of first place and played well enough to win. He made the turn at one-under thanks to a birdie on the par-five third hole and dropped to two-under with a birdie on the 130-yard, par-three 12th. A bogey on the par-four 14th hole moved him back to one under, but he got that stroke back at 15 with his third and final birdie of the round. Mishoe shot under par all three rounds and finished at 207 over 54 holes. He had 38 pars and 11 birdies over the three days.

Guilford senior Josh Hill shot a one-over 72 Tuesday and shared 14th place with a one-over 214. A double-bogey six on the ninth hole, followed by bogeys at 10 and 11, spoiled an otherwise solid round that featured three birdies over the final 11 holes. Sophomore Jack Lee rebounded from a second-round 79 to shoot 75 Tuesday and finish in a share of 56th place at 227. Guilford’s Kell Graham and Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) both shot 78 Tuesday. Manring placed 59th with a 228 for the tournament. Graham was 75th at 233.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers return to action October 22-23 when they host the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club-Dye Course in northwest Greensboro.