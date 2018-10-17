College Men’s Soccer Final: Ferrum 4, Guilford 1

FERRUM, Va. — Derek Thomas made nine saves as Ferrum College defeated visiting Guilford College, 4-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.

The Panthers improved to 10-4 and 5-3 in the ODAC. The Quakers dropped to 5-9 and 1-7 in conference play.

Guilford had the edge in both shots (19-18) and corner kicks (9-3) in the match.

FC took the lead in the fourth minute after an own goal by the Quakers. Michael Lyons notched an unassisted goal at the 37:09 mark to push the score to 2-0. Mbambi Mbongu tallied off a pass from Derek Thomas in the 42nd minute. The score remained 3-0 at halftime.

At the 47:07 mark, Adam Smith tallied to move the score to 4-0. Moore Dolue earned the assist on the play.

The Quakers got on the scoreboard 45 seconds later. Ricky Aguilar scored the goal and Abdoulaye Camara was credited with the helper on the scoring play.

Zach Van Kampen collected four saves for the visitors.

Guilford plays at Eastern Mennonite University on Saturday (10/20). Game time for the ODAC match is at 7 p.m.