College Women’s Soccer Final: Guilford 2, Emory & Henry 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Katie Kaznowski scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minutes as Guilford College rallied to defeat visiting Emory & Henry, 2-1, on Wednesday afternoon.
With the win, the Quakers snapped a three-match conference losing streak. Guilford is now 5-8 and 3-4 in Old Dominion Athletic (ODAC) games. The Wasps fell to 1-13-1 and 1-6.
E&H tallied in the second minute of the contest. Makayla Carter scored to the far post from 10 yards out off a pass from Gillian Hogg.
The home club knotted the score at the 24:20 mark after Emily Shepard scored. She finished a close-in shot after receiving a short cross from Karol Jaimes, who earned the assist on the play. The match remained 1-1 at halftime.
At the 71:10 mark, Cheyenne Wright crossed to Kaznowski who fired a short shot past Wasp goalkeeper Kieran Liseki for the game-clinching score.
Guilford had the edge in shots (26-9) and corner kicks (7-3).
Aubrey Gunther made four saves for the Quakers. Liseki stopped 15 Guilford shots in the contest.
The Quakers play at ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday (10/20). Game time is 4:30 p.m.
