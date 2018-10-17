Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford High School/WSSU) named the CIAA Quarterback of the Week

CIAA Report Card for the Week ending October 13, 2018……(from the CIAA website)
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#7 Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS), Winston-Salem State
(Fr, QB – Gibsonville, NC)

Graves made the most of his second career start when he completed 15-of-19 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He also rushed twice for 47 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run. 

Passing	        gp	comp	att	pct	yds	y/g	y/a	td	int	lg	effic
Conference	1	15	19	78.9%	311	311.0	16.4	1	1	69	223.3
Overall	        1	15	19	78.9%	311	311.0	16.4	1	1	69	223.3
 

Rushing	       gp	rush	yds	y/g	avg	td	lg	fum	lost
Conference	1	2	47	47.0	23.5	1	41	0	0
Overall	        1	2	47	47.0	23.5	1	41	0	0

