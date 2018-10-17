Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford High School/WSSU) named the CIAA Quarterback of the Week
CIAA Report Card for the Week ending October 13, 2018……(from the CIAA website)
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK
#7 Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS), Winston-Salem State
(Fr, QB – Gibsonville, NC)
Graves made the most of his second career start when he completed 15-of-19 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He also rushed twice for 47 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run.
Passing gp comp att pct yds y/g y/a td int lg effic Conference 1 15 19 78.9% 311 311.0 16.4 1 1 69 223.3 Overall 1 15 19 78.9% 311 311.0 16.4 1 1 69 223.3 Rushing gp rush yds y/g avg td lg fum lost Conference 1 2 47 47.0 23.5 1 41 0 0 Overall 1 2 47 47.0 23.5 1 41 0 0
