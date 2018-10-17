Elon Volleyball Heads to Durham for Non-Conference Meeting with Lady Eagles

DURHAM, N.C. – Elon University volleyball is on the road tomorrow as the team plays a midweek non-conference match at N.C. Central on Wednesday, Oct. 17. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

-Wednesday marks the 31st time the two programs will square off against each other. Elon leads the all-time series 25-5 and has won 19 in a row dating back to the 1984 season.

-The Phoenix and Lady Eagles met each other earlier in the season on Sept. 1 during the Phoenix Classic. Elon earned a straight-set victory (25-10, 25-13, 25-15).

-After William & Mary scored eight unanswered to steal the opening set away from Elon, the Phoenix put together a pair of 25-22 sets to take a 2-1 lead. With the score knotted at 23-all in set four, the maroon and gold earned consecutive points to earn their first conference win of 2018.

-Kellyn Trowse recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 15 kills and a season-high 11 digs. She also had a block assist.

-Under head coach Mary Tendler, Elon opened its 2018 campaign 7-0 for the fifth time in program history. It marks the team’s best start since the Phoenix went 11-0 in 2009.

-The 7-0 streak is the second-best start during Tendler’s tenure at Elon. It surpasses a pair of 5-0 starts in 2010 and 2011.

-Susan Leonard’s 1993 team owns the program’s best start to a season at 21-0. The following year the team opened 12-0 to place second, followed by Tendler’s 2009 squad.

-Kay Yow’s 1974 team started off 7-0 before suffering its first defeat.

-Maddie Jaudon was named Co-MVP of the Charlotte Invitational after averaging 4.92 digs per set over the course of the three matches. She was also named to the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team.

-Trowse was also named to the All-Tournament Team after posting two matches with double-digit kills with at least seven digs and three blocks in all three matches.

-Kam Terry was named the Phoenix Classic MVP for the second-straight season after posting a pair of double-doubles against Evansville and Gardner-Webb.

-Leah Daniel earned a spot on the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team after closing the weekend with an 18-kill, 4-error performance for a .350 hitting percentage against Gardner-Webb.

-Terry was named CAA Player of the Week for the second week in a row Monday, Sept. 10, for her performance at the Wake Forest Invitational. The Marengo, Ohio native averaged 21.0 kills per set and finished with 63 kills through three matches. Against Georgia Southern, she came within one kill of tying the program record for kills in a match with 32.

-Terry previously earned the distinction on Monday, Sept. 3 after averaging 4.23 kills per set with a .296 hitting percentage in matches against North Carolina A&T, Evansville, N.C. Central, and Garder-Webb.

-Terry reached 1,000 kills for her career in the first set against Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 24.

-The senior currently ranks seventh on Elon’s all-time leaders list with 1,235 career kills. She needs 44 more kills to pull even with Caroline Lemke (2008-11) at sixth place.

-Kodi Garcia was named one of 10 student-athletes to the Preseason All-CAA Team as an honorable mention.

-It marks the second straight season an Elon player has been named a preseason honorable mention after Sydney Busa earned the distinction and went on to be a First Team All-CAA honoree after the year in 2017.

-Garcia had 1,279 assists in 2017, tying for the most in a season in Elon’s Division I era and the second-most in program history on the way to earning CAA Rookie of the Year.

-Over Spring Break 2018, Elon volleyball went to Italy to visit Milan, Como, Cinque Terre, Pisa, Florence, Assisi and Rome.

-During the trip, the team visited Lake Como, the tiny villages that form the Five Lands “Cinque Terre,” the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Basilica of Saint Francis, the Colosseum, the Vatican City and more.

-It also battled a pair of professional Italian volleyball teams.

-Between the second and third sets Tuesday, Aug. 28, against North Carolina A&T, Elon volleyball’s locker room was named in honor of Sydel Curry ’17.

-An early wedding gift from her brothers, Steph and Seth Curry, the team’s new locker room has officially been named the Sydel Curry Locker Room. Sydel walked down the aisle four days later in North Carolina.

-The Phoenix returns home to host UNCW this Friday, Oct. 19, for a 7:30 p.m. contest at Schar Center.