Elon’s Seibring Honored; CAA Announces Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association released its 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll according to a vote of the league’s coaches, media relations directors and media members, on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Elon University senior forward Tyler Seibring was named to the Second Team on the 2018-19 CAA Preseason All-Conference team. Elon as a team was selected eighth in the poll, as the Phoenix enters its fifth season in the CAA.

Led by Seibring, the Phoenix has a veteran-led team that has three of its five starters returning from the 2017-18 season. Topping the group of returnees for Elon is Seibring, who earned a spot on the All-CAA Second Team in 2017-18 after leading the team in scoring with 15.4 ppg and rebounding at 6.9 rpg. Seibring made 82 three-pointers last year, which is currently tied for the second-most three-pointers in a single season in program. He also made 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc, which ranked fourth in the CAA.

The 2017-18 CoSIDA Academic All-American and NABC All-District 10 selection, is joined by senior guards Dainan Swoope (12.0 ppg) and Steven Santa Ana (9.7 ppg), who combined to make a total of 117 three-pointers a year ago. Additionally, seniors Sheldon Eberhardt (5.0 ppg) and Karolis Kundrotas (2.5 ppg) return for their final seasons to help contribute for the Phoenix this upcoming season.

Northeastern, which returns all five starters from last year’s 23-win squad, is favored to claim the CAA men’s basketball championship in 2018-19. The Huskies, who received 35 first place votes, were followed in the voting by defending CAA champion Charleston (5 first-place votes), Hofstra and William & Mary.

The Phoenix opens its 2018-19 campaign on the road with a contest at Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 8:30 p.m.

2018-19 CAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Northeastern (35 first-place votes) – 359

2. Charleston (5 first-place votes) – 326

3. Hofstra – 287

4. William & Mary – 242

5. UNCW – 197

6. James Madison – 172

7. Delaware – 148

8. Elon – 133

9. Drexel – 69

10. Towson – 67

2018-19 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams

First Team Cl. Pos. Hometown/High School

Jarrell Brantley, CofC Sr. F Columbia, S.C./Notre Dame Prep

Devontae Cacok, UNCW Sr. F Riverdale, Ga./Alpharetta

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern Sr. G Belgrade, Serbia/Sunrise Christian Aca.

Grant Riller, Charleston Jr. G Ocoee, Fla./Ocoee

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra Sr. G Queens, N.Y./High School of Cons.

Second Team Cl. Pos. Hometown/High School

Nathan Knight, William & Mary Jr. F Syracuse, N.Y./Nottingham

Stuckey Mosley, James Madison Sr. G Orlando, Fla./Timber Creek

Eli Pemberton, Hofstra Jr. G Middletown, Conn./Cheshire Academy

Justin Pierce, William & Mary Jr. G/F Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West

Tyler Seibring Sr. F Normal, Ill./Normal Community

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Honorable Mention: Ryan Allen, So., G, Delaware; Eric Carter, Sr., F, Delaware; Kurk Lee, Jr., G, Drexel; Matt Lewis, So., G, James Madison; Shawn Occeus, Jr., G, Northeastern