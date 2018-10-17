Greensboro College Volleyball Suffers Setback Against Guilford

Volleyball Suffers Setback Against Guilford

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback against the Quakers of Guilford College Wednesday.

Guilford took the opening set by a 25-14 score, before narrowly winning the final two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17.

In the third set, the Pride found themselves down by five but rallied back to take a narrow lead. However, Guilford stopped the Greensboro rally and secured the win.

“Tonight we had moments where we did a great job of hustling after balls, but we did a poor job of keeping Guilford out of system,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We couldn’t stop their outsides tonight and ultimately paid for it.”

Alycia Artis paced Greensboro with 10 kills and two service aces, while Sarah Egbers and Jasha Reed combined for 11 kills.

Defensively, Tori Belcher posted a match-high 16 digs.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they travel to Salem College for a USA South tri-match with N.C. Wesleyan College and the host Spirits. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.