Greensboro College Women’s Soccer(15-0) Secures First Regular Season Title Since 2003 With Victory Over Spirits

Women’s Soccer(15-0) Secures First Regular Season Title Since 2003 With Victory Over Spirits

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team(15-0/6-0) secured its first USA South Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship since 2003 Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Meredith College.

With the score tied at zero midway through the first period, Greensboro was able to break the scoreless draw with a goal by Alexis Chase.

Chase possessed a pass from freshman Sydney Moss and was able to put a strong right foot on the ball to tuck it in the back of the net.

Greensboro then extended their lead to 2-0 just 13 minutes later when Mercedes Bauza took advantage of a miscue by the Angels goalkeeper and placed the ball in the right corner of the goal.

Following the Bauza goal, Greensboro was able to maintain their two-goal advantage until the 49th minute when Lillian Fox got Meredith on the board following a save by Kelsey Emrich.

However, Greensboro was able to get the goal back less than three minutes later as Anna Rae Porcelli tallied her seventh goal of the season.

Over the final 29 minutes of action, the Pride defense stood strong and kept Meredith off the board to secure the victory and allow the celebration to begin.

“I am at a loss for words and I don’t even know where to start,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “This has been a long time coming for our program I am extremely proud of my team and my staff for all of their hard work and dedication.

“This is a great feeling for everyone including players, staff and the entire Greensboro College campus. We will enjoy tonight and celebrate, but we will be right back at it tomorrow as we prepare for our regular season finale against Averett on Saturday.”

The Pride women will return to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they host the Cougars of Averett University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.