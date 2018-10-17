Middle School Football for Today(10/17/18):”Wednesday in the Middle”

Here is our listing of games for Today/Wednesday, from Arbiterlive.com:

Allen Middle vs. Kiser Middle at Jamieson Stadium/Grimsley HS…5pm

Ferndale Middle vs. the Academy at Lincoln at Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS…5pm

Penn-Griffin Middle at Allen Jay Prep 5pm

Kernodle Middle at Mendenhall Middle 5pm

Northwest Guilford Middle vs. Jamestown Middle at Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS, in Jamestown, N.C. 5:30pm

from Tuesday Finals:

Northern Guilford Middle 26, Southeast Guilford Middle 20

Hairston Middle 18, Southern Guilford Middle 16