Middle School Football for Today(10/17/18):”Wednesday in the Middle”
Here is our listing of games for Today/Wednesday, from Arbiterlive.com:
Allen Middle vs. Kiser Middle at Jamieson Stadium/Grimsley HS…5pm
Ferndale Middle vs. the Academy at Lincoln at Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS…5pm
Penn-Griffin Middle at Allen Jay Prep 5pm
Kernodle Middle at Mendenhall Middle 5pm
Northwest Guilford Middle vs. Jamestown Middle at Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS, in Jamestown, N.C. 5:30pm
from Tuesday Finals:
Northern Guilford Middle 26, Southeast Guilford Middle 20
Hairston Middle 18, Southern Guilford Middle 16
