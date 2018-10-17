Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) is our Week 9 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….Douglas, the Southeast Guilford senior quarterback, threw for two TD passes and he ran for two more TD passes, in the SEG Falcons’ 37-24 victory on Monday night, at Eastern Guilford HS…Douglas was 13-18 passing, for 222 yards and the two TD’s he threw through the air….For the season, Douglas is 91-150 passing, for 1,293 yards with 8 passing TD’s, and 2 Interceptions….Back on Monday night vs. EG, Douglas ran the ball 9 times, for 42 yards and 2 TD’s….On the season Douglas now has 408 yards rushing on 93 carries and he has scored 10 TD’s on the ground…..

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…

(In addition to his Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Ryan Douglas also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour's Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Week Five Winner:

Brett Shreve(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Six Winner:

Cody King(Page High School)

Week Seven Winner:

Tawahn Young(Dudley High School)

Week Eight Winner:

Jalen Fairley/The Offensive Line(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Nine Winner:

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano, Tyler Flippen, Brett Shreve, Cody King, Tawahn Young, Jalen Fairley/The SEG Offensive Line and Ryan Douglas

Our Player of the Game from last week’s games that GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio covered was the Page Defense, from Page High School….They will also be receiving a plaque in the near future as their award, for their defensive efforts, which included:Seven sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles…Cam Gavin, Alex Angus, Stephen Scott, DeMarkus Bailey, and Isaiah Oglesby all playing lead roles…. Oglesby had an interception and he blocked a punt and took it back 22 yards to the house for a touchdown, on a scoop-and-score….

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School, was the Player of the Game from Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison’s Grimsley-High Point Central football game….Nora with 17 carries for 172 yards and 3 TD’s for the Grimsley Whirlies, in the Whirlies win over High Point Central, last Friday night in High Point, at AJ Simeon Stadium….Quan Nora now with 913 yards on the season, in eight games…

Player of the Game in Wyatt Smith’s Page-Northwest Guilford game was the Page Defense…..

That’s our look at some of the Top Players in Guilford County from last week’s games and the All-County Checklist will continue, as we head toward Week Ten of the 2018 Season….

