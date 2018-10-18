Elon MSOC Phoenix, Mountaineers Battle to Scoreless Draw

BOONE, N.C. – Redshirt senior goalkeeper Matthew Jegier moved to sole possession of second on the Colonial Athletic Association’s career list in shutouts as the Elon University men’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 stalemate at Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

BOX SCORE

Elon moved to 4-7-2 overall on the season while playing its fifth overtime match of the year. The Mountaineers moved to 7-3-3 in 2018 and remained undefeated at home with a 3-0-2 ledger. The matchup was the first between the two programs since 2013 as the Phoenix pushed its unbeaten streak against Appalachian State to three games.

The Rundown

Both teams were relatively quiet in the first half with the only shot on goal coming from Appalachian State’s Alex Hernandez in the 33rd minute. Jegier was there to make the save however to keep the match scoreless.

Almost four minutes later, the Phoenix attempted its first shot of the contest as Hassan Pinto fired an attempt from about 25 yards that went wide left. Another try from Valdi Jonsson was pushed far right as both squads headed into the half with six shots attempted between the two teams.

Elon had its first shot on goal in the 80th minute. The Phoenix earned a free kick from around 30-yards away as senior Jack Willbye took the assignment. The shot bended towards the goal and around the wall of the defense, but the keeper was there to make the stop.

Neither team made an impact in the first overtime session, but the Phoenix saved its best play for the second 10-minute extra period. Andreas Thorsén notched the first shot 45 seconds into the second overtime that forced the Mountaineer netminder to make a save, setting into motion a dangerous Elon offense. Within the next three minutes, two corners and two shots were taken for the Phoenix.

One of Elon’s best chances of the night came inside the 102nd minute after the first corner of the second overtime. After the ball was sent into the ball, it volleyed around until it found the head of Mikey Thomas just inside the right corner of the box. The Cary, N.C., native sent a shot towards the far left post that was headed out of bounds by a Mountaineer defender for a team save.

In the final seconds of the contest, Elon positioned itself for the potential golden goal. After an Appalachian State throw-in was intercepted by the Phoenix in the Mountaineers’ offensive third, Elon raced down the field as seconds were ticking away with less than a minute remaining. Nick Adamczyk was able to use his speed to maneuver around the defense and sent a ball across the penalty area to Jack Edwards, who briefly had a good look at the goal. With just 10 seconds left, the striker fired a shot that was blocked by a hustling Mountaineer defender which denied the Phoenix in its final chance for the game-winner.

Notes

• Jegier had two saves in goal for the Phoenix for his third shutout of the season and the second in the last two games. The clean sheet was the 29th of his career, moving him past Barry Purcell (1993-96) of James Madison for second all-time in the CAA.

• Elon outshot the Mountaineers, 11-10 overall in the contest including a 9-6 advantage from the second half and overtime.

• Edwards led the Phoenix with three shots in the match while Thomas had two. Elon also had five shots on goal compared to two for the Mountaineers.

• Two position players, defenders JP Meibohm and Owen Gaynor, were relied on for the full 110 minutes for Elon. Pinto played 107 minutes as well on the backline that quelled multiple Mountaineer opportunities.

Up Next

Elon returns to Rudd Field to host its final home match of the season against Hofstra on Saturday, Oct. 20. That match will start at 7 p.m. and streamed online at Phoenix All-Access.