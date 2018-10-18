Elon Women’s Basketball Phoenix Picked Third in 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll

RICHMOND. Va. – The Elon University women’s basketball team was selected to finish third in the 2018-19 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches on Thursday, Oct. 18. In addition, sophomore guard Saadia Mumford earned a spot on the league’s 2018-19 CAA Preseason All-Conference teams receiving a second team nod.

The two-time defending CAA champion Phoenix was picked to finish behind league favorite James Madison, who tallied 79 points and seven first-place votes in the preseason poll. Drexel was selected to finish second with 71 points and two first-place votes while Elon also received a first-place vote and had 61 points. Delaware tied the Phoenix for third with 61 points while Northeastern closed out the top-five with 52 points. William & Mary (37), UNCW (31), Towson (26), Hofstra (22) and College of Charleston (10) rounded out the poll.

A member of the 2017-18 CAA All-Rookie Team, Mumford is one of three returning starters for the Phoenix. The Atlanta, Ga., native appeared in all 33 games as a freshman, making 31 starts at point guard. Her 2.9 assists ranked 10th in the league while her 1.5 steals per outing was 14th overall. She was also twice named the CAA Rookie of the Week during her freshman campaign.

Season and single-game tickets, including the Phoenix’s highly anticipated season-opening contest versus the North Carolina Tar Heels on Nov. 6, are now on sale for Elon’s opening-season inside Schar Center. All tickets can be purchased online, at the Elon Ticket Office box office at Schar Center or by calling 336-278-6750.

2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll

Pos Team Points (first-place votes) 1. James Madison 79 (7) 2. Drexel 71 (2) t3. Elon 61 (1) t3. Delaware 61 5. Northeastern 52 6. William & Mary 37 7. UNCW 31 8. Towson 26 9. Hofstra 22 10. College of Charleston 10

2018-19 CAA All-Conference Teams

First Team

Kamiah Smalls, James Madison

Lexie Barrier, James Madison

Bianca Boggs, William & Mary

Jess Genco, Northeastern

Bailey Greenberg, Drexel

Second Team

Boogie Brozoski, Hofstra

Samone DeFreese, Delaware

Kelly Koshuta, James Madison

Nukiya Mayo, Towson

Saadia Mumford, Elon

Honorable Mention

Aubree Brown, Drexel

Nicole Enabosu, Delaware

Gabby Giacone, Northeastern

Hannah Nihill, Drexel

Lacey Suggs, UNCW

2018-19 CAA Preseason Player of the Year

Kamiah Smalls, James Madison