“Football in Focus” Tonight at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue with a Kickoff time of 6pm(Grimsley Whirlies in the house Tonight)

Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio we will have our Football in Focus Show, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…Kickoff at 6pm with Kris Walser from GreensboroSports Radio 2, plus the Grimsley Whirlies, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground…We’re taking the football and bringing it into focus, with “Football in Focus”….

Be sure to check us out tonight, Rob Dalton, Born Lesane and Cam Wall from Grimsley High School, as we look back at Grimsley’s season and look ahead to their game next Friday night vs. the Page Pirates….

Kris Walser with us to get the show rolling at 6pm and we will take a glance back at the games from last week and converse about that SEG-Eastern Guilford contest from last Monday night and talk about all of our Guilford County teams and talk up the big games set for this Friday night, with key contests such as Dudley at WS Parkland, Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance, Page at High Point Central, Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford and many more, with Kris Walser on GreensboroSports Radio….

Then the Grimsley Whirlies will join us at 6:30pm and we will get to work looking at that Metro 4-A Conference and where the Whirlies(2-0) want to be and need to be, as they stay in the hunt for the Conference Title….Talking with Whirlies WR/DB Rob Dalton, RB Born Lesane, and WR/SB/RB/DB Cam Wall and we will get with the Whirlies on the recent HP Central and Ragsdale games, get on track for the PAGE game coming up next Friday night, and we will be certain to get in some “Fast Track Trivia”….

We will be talking about plenty of football games and more tonight at KickBack Jack’s on GreensboroSports Radio….Be sure to tune in at 6pm and check out the show/program and you can also listen back to the Football in Focus Show on replay, after we finish up with the LIVE production tonight….Go to GGreensboroSports Radio and be sure to give the “Fast Track Trivia” a listen….

KickBack Jack’s with Your Team and Your Game and they will have the Denver Broncos(2-4) at the Arizona Cardinals(1-5) for your NFL viewing pleasure this evening and why not go ahead and order the Old Fashioned Burger….You’re gonna love that Old Fashioned Burger…..That great burger with chili and slaw and so much more…..The Old Fashioned Burger or a rack of Ribs is waiting on you at KickBack Jack’s, with Your Team and Your Game on the Large Screen TV’s surrounding KickBack Jack’s….Check out the Philly Steak n Cheese Sandwich, it is big and it is good, and this might be the ticket tonight….I’m hearing great things about the Wings at KickBack Jack’s, so be sure to check them out too…..And they have all kinds of Burgers, on that KickBack Jack’s menu, that is ready for you….Right around 50 Large Screen TV’s for football viewing at KickBack Jack’s….

(We tried those KickBack Jack’s Wings and they are really something/outstanding.)++++++Might try them again tonight, the Wings, at KickBack Jack’s…+++++Going for the Wings tonight at KickBack Jack’s and going for that $5.00 cheeseburger plus a side, all day every Tuesday…+++++

We will see you tonight and be sure to check out our guests Kris Walser and the Grimsley Whirlies, on GreensboroSports Radio, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, with your game and your team and Football in Focus gets going at 6pm…..

$$$$$ They have the football, baseball and basketball all rolling 7 days a week at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA all day and all night long, at KickBack Jack’s…..